Dolphins pay for stranded Miami high school team to return home after Irma

The Dolphins relocated to California last week to avoid Hurricane Irma as it made its way up the Florida coast. And as they prepare for the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday in their season opener, some Dolphins players got word that another South Florida football team -- Miami Central High School -- was stuck in Las Vegas after their upset victory Friday over three-time defending national champion Bishop Gorman.

Out of money and with options dwindling as Irma forced flight cancellations in and out of Florida, Miami Central's players and coaches found themselves stranded in Vegas.

Enter the Dolphins players, who financed both the lodging and transportation for the 69 members of Central's travel party, according to the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero.

"I'm ecstatic because anytime you see an organization like the Dolphins think about and take care of a high school team like ourselves, that's amazing," Central coach Roland Smith said.

"We don't have a budget like the Dolphins. We don't have a budget like a college. We don't have a national budget to stay extra days after a game and stuff like that."

Salguero reportes that receiver Kenny Stills, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, safety Reshad Jones, and receiver Jarvis Landry agreed early on to contribute money to cover Central's bill. Linebacker Lawrence Timmons, who spent the first 10 years of his career in Pittsburgh before signing with the Dolphins in the offseason, joined the cause on Wednesday. Other players followed.

There's more: The Dolphins also worked out a deal with a transportation company that will pick up members of Central's party as they arrive in South Florida and take them to school.

The Dolphins' Week 1 game against Tampa Bay was postponed because of Irma. They have been in California since last Friday.