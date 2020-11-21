The Denver Broncos will take on the Miami Dolphins at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is 3-6 overall and 1-3 at home, while Miami is 6-3 overall and 3-1 on the road. Miami is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Broncos vs. Dolphins odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 45.5. Before entering any Dolphins vs. Broncos picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Broncos vs. Dolphins spread: Broncos +3.5

Broncos vs. Dolphins over-under: 45.5 points

Broncos vs. Dolphins money line: Denver +175, Miami -200

What you need to know about the Broncos

The Broncos absorbed a 37-12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday. Denver was done in by five turnovers in its third loss in four games. Drew Lock threw four interceptions and DaeSean Hamilton lost a fumble. Lock was 23 for 47 for 257 yards with a TD pass to Hamilton. Lock (ribs) is questionable for Week 11 but is expected to play. Noah Fant (ribs) is also listed as questionable.

Melvin Gordon has not hit the 50-yard rushing mark in his past three games. Phillip Lindsay has rushed for 21 yards in his past two games. Jerry Jeudy had four catches for a team-high 68 yards in Week 10. He is aiming for his fourth in row with 65-plus yards. Jeudy ranks fourth among rookies with 552 receiving yards. The Broncos have won two of their past three meetings with the Dolphins.

What you need to know about the Dolphins

Meanwhile, Miami beat the Los Angeles Chargers for its fifth consecutive win, 29-21. Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has won his first three career starts. He passed for 169 yards and two TDs vs. zero INTs for a 106.9 rating last week. He became the second rookie quarterback in the Super Bowl era to win his first three career starts without throwing an INT. The other was Carson Wentz in 2016.

Rookie Salvon Ahmed rushed for 85 yards and his first career TD last week. Xavien Howard ranks second in the NFL with five INTs this season. Emmanuel Ogbah had a sack and a season-high two passes defensed last week. He has a sack in six consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL. He has a sack, forced fumble and a pass defensed in his last two road games. The Dolphins rank fourth in the NFL in forced fumbles, having caused nine on the season.

