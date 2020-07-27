Watch Now: Analysis: NFL, NFLPA Agrees to Amendments to the CBA for 2020 Season ( 9:45 )

There will be no preseason games for the NFL this season as part of the revised collective bargaining agreement due to the coronavirus outbreak. Roster sizes have to be reduced to 80 by Sunday, Aug. 16, giving coaches an even bigger obstacle in determining a 55-man roster for the start of the regular season. No preseason games lead to no actual game footage for coaches to evaluate players. Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson will have to alter his strategy for determining roster spots, using a formula he's worked with his previous four seasons.

"I do a couple live practices during camp, anyway, and I have to do maybe some more scrimmages and put our young players and put the guys we need answers on in those situations," Pederson said. "I have to come up with ways of having game-like situations in practice because we are missing the preseason games.

"So it can definitely be done. We'll be creative about it as a staff, and we'll eventually have the answers we need at the end of camp."

Pederson will likely use the 11-on-11 portion of practice to evaluate the bubble players -- the Eagles can match up the first-team offense against the second- or third-team defense and the first-team defense against the second- or third-team offense during portions of camp in previous seasons. Creating simulated games will also help the players get the exposure they need to impress the coaching staff.

Time will be short in getting those opportunities. Padded practices will begin Aug. 17, giving teams a maximum of 18 days to evaluate their players before the final roster cutdown on Saturday, Sept. 5. In the new CBA, rosters will increase from 53 to 55 players (which will take effect from 2020 onward), but the practice squad will increase from 12 to 16 players, four of which can be protected from other teams on a weekly basis.

The Eagles, like the rest of the NFL, will use those 19 days to finalize their 71-man roster (55 active, 16 practice squad). The process will be different than in years past, but the coaching staff will see plenty of reps from the bubble players over the course of camp.