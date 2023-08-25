PHILADELPHIA -- The preseason for the Philadelphia Eagles is officially in the books. After 15 training camp practices and three preseason games, the next step for the Eagles is their 53-man roster cuts before the team prepares to make another run at the Super Bowl.

While the final preseason game doesn't tell much of the story, it's a last chance for players to stand out. This week's overreactions and reality checks take a look at a few bubble players and whether they earned a roster spot or not:

Eli Ricks

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Ricks made an excellent case for his 53-man roster spot this preseason, finishing with three pass breakups and an interception for a touchdown in three preseason games. The undrafted free agent's most impressive play may have been the two blocks he had while keeping up with Devon Allen on his 73-yard kickoff return to open the game.

The Eagles are deep at cornerback, and Ricks doesn't play the slot, so his odds aren't great. He still is one of the final decisions the Eagles have to make, showcasing his pedigree to develop in the system.

"As an undrafted guy, you gotta do a little extra to stand out," Ricks said after the game. "I wanted to pick a big play to show I belong here ... I feel I've done all I could to prove why I should be on this team. I'll have no regrets whatever their decision is."

Mario Goodrich didn't play in the finale, and Ricks didn't play in the slot, as the Eagles will carry a slot corner and a backup. Ricks probably has a case over Kelee Ringo, but the Eagles aren't going to cut ties with a fourth-round pick.

Roster gymnastics may have to come into play if Ricks makes the roster.

Devon Allen

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Allen had the best case in the final preseason game, so he deserves to be on this roster, thanks to a great performance on special teams. Not only did Allen open the game with a 73-yard kickoff return, but he also had two good plays as a gunner on punt coverage -- a valuable asset for any player trying to make a roster.

Did Allen do enough to take Britain Covey's spot? Allen rebounded well from a calf injury that kept him out of the early portion of training camp and was an afterthought to make the team. His speed is the difference maker here, showcasing excellent decision-making, ability to read blockers, and create extra yards for himself.

Allen is on a three-year deal, so the team did believe in him enough to keep him around. The fifth receiver on the Eagles has to be good on special teams. With Zech McPhearson and Shaun Bradley out for the year, Allen has a shot.

Ben VanSumeren

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

VanSumeren finished with 17 tackles in the preseason finale, having an excellent sense of finding the football and stopping the run. His pass coverage is just not at an NFL level, so there won't be a spot for him on the 53 over Nicholas Morrow.

The practice squad would be a good fit for VanSumeren to tune up his game. The undrafted rookie didn't have a great summer, but he's done enough to be someone the Eagles can develop down the line.

Deon Cain

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Cain had a nice preseason and rebounded well after starting camp with an injury, finishing with six catches for 62 yards. Cain might have a shot at the 53 if the Eagles went with six receivers, but the practice squad would be a good fit for now. Cain could get called up during the year.

Arryn Siposs

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The Eagles punter in Week 1 may not be on the roster now, so Siposs makes the initial 53. Siposs hasn't been impressive this preseason, but his value as a holder can't be overlooked. Jake Elliott has made three 50-plus-yard field goals partly because Siposs can place the ball where he wants it.

If the Eagles want to find a better punter, they'll have to wait until after the roster cutdowns on Tuesday. Later next week, the fate of Siposs will finally be in the balance.