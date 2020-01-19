Eagles reportedly will ask Chiefs permission to interview Mike Kafka for offensive coordinator vacancy

The Philadelphia Eagles have been without an offensive coordinator for two weeks, and appear willing to wait a few more. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Eagles will ask the Chiefs permission to interview Mike Kafka for their vacant offensive coordinator position. Kafka is currently under contract with the Chiefs as their quarterbacks coach, so Kansas City can decide to decline the request.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson calls the plays, so Chiefs head coach Andy Reid may be inclined to block Kafka from interviewing with Philadelphia. Given Reid's history with Pederson and current Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy expected to stay another season, Kafka may get an opportunity to interview with Philadelphia.

A fourth round draft pick of the Eagles in 2010, Kafka spent two seasons with the Eagles before bouncing around several practice squads before being promoted to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers active roster in 2014. He reunited with Reid with the Chiefs in 2017 when he was hired as offensive quality control coach before being promoted to quarterbacks coach the next season.

Kafka has been responsible for the development of Patrick Mahomes, who has 9,128 passing yards, 76 touchdowns and 17 interceptions over the last two seasons, winning 2018 NFL MVP honors in the process. The Chiefs were the top ranked scoring offense in 2018 and a top-five scoring offense in 2019, in large part because of Mahomes and his ascension into one of the game's best quarterbacks.

Philadelphia isn't short on candidates for its offensive coordinator vacancy. The Eagles are also interested in former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell for the position. The Eagles have also interviewed University of Southern California offensive coordinator Graham Harrell for the position. Assistant head coach Duce Staley is also a candidate.