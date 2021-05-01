The Philadelphia Eagles selected Kenneth Gainwell with their lone fifth-round selection, No. 150 overall, in the 2021 NFL Draft. The standout running back from Memphis held out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, but is a versatile option out of the backfield. Gainwell will join Miles Sanders and Boston Scott in the Eagles running back rotation, a candidate as a third-down running back in Nick Sirianni's offense.

Here are three things to know about Gainwell:

FBS history-maker

Gainwell was the first FBS player since 1997 to post 200 receiving yards and 100 rushing yards in a game. He accomplished the feat in 2019 against Tulane, when he had 203 receiving yards and 104 rushing yards. He also rushed for 200 yards in a game (209 against Louisiana-Monroe). He finished that 2019 season with 1,459 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Gainwell is indeed the cousin of Eagles legend Fletcher Cox. He also attended the same high school as Cox (Yazoo City) in Mississippi. Playing quarterback at Yazoo City, he passed for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns and ran for 1,834 yards and 32 touchdowns in his senior season.

Micah Parsons chip

Gainwell and Parsons (new Dallas Cowboys linebacker) have crossed paths before, in the 2019 Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Take a look at this chop on Parsons from the game.

Gainwell rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown and caught seven passes for 78 yards in the loss.