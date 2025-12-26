Two Super Bowl contenders face off in Week 17 as the Buffalo Bills host the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bills are coming off a 23-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns, while the Eagles clinched the NFC East for the second straight year with a 29-18 victory over the Washington Commanders. Both teams have already clinched playoff berths, but seeding is to be determined.

Believe it or not, Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts have faced off just once before, back in 2023. In that matchup, the Eagles defeated the Bills in overtime, 37-34. Buffalo led by 10 points entering the fourth quarter, but two Hurts passing touchdowns eventually got the game to overtime where the Eagles star QB finished off the comeback with a 12-yard touchdown run.

What will happen this time around?

Let's break down this interconference matchup. But first, here's how you can watch.

Where to watch Eagles vs. Bills live

Date: Sunday, Dec. 28 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 28 | 4:25 p.m. ET Location: Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Bills -1.5, O/U 43.5 (via DraftKings)

Eagles vs. Bills: Need to know

Historical clinching of the division: Last Saturday, the Eagles clinched their fifth straight playoff appearance and second straight NFC East title. Philadelphia becomes the first repeat NFC East champion since 2004, marking the end of the longest such drought in NFL/NBA/MLB/NHL history.

Last Saturday, the Eagles clinched their fifth straight playoff appearance and second straight NFC East title. Philadelphia becomes the first repeat NFC East champion since 2004, marking the end of the longest such drought in NFL/NBA/MLB/NHL history. Eagles offense finding their stride? They haven't faced the stiffest competition in recent weeks, but could we see the Eagles offense hit their stride and win the Super Bowl just like last year? Hurts has thrown five touchdowns without an interception over the past two games after throwing four interceptions and no touchdowns in that disastrous loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. His 24 passing touchdowns are the most by an Eagles player since 2017. However, this game on Sunday may be decided by the rushing attack.

The Bills' struggles defending the run are well-documented, but Allen and James Cook have often times been able to overcome it. If you want to engage in a shootout with the Bills, they usually win. Buffalo is 4-0 when allowing 31 or more points this season while the rest of the NFL is 9-93-2. Unreal. Bills' path to the No. 1 seed in the AFC: Win out + Denver Broncos loss + New England Patriots loss + Jacksonville Jaguars loss + Chargers loss.

Eagles vs. Bills prediction, pick



At face value, the Bills probably look like the better team right now. However, I think it's possible the Eagles have turned a corner. If Kevin Patullo and Nick Sirianni are smart, Sunday is going to be about the ground game -- run the ball with Hurts and Saquon Barkley. While I'm not confident on the total, give me the Eagles in the upset. Philly is 5-1 straight up as an underdog over the last two seasons. Pick: Eagles +1.5, Over 43.5