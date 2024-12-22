The Philadelphia Eagles (12-2) will look to clinch the NFC East as they take on a divisional rival, the Washington Commanders (9-5), on Sunday as part of the Week 16 NFL schedule. Philly has already locked up a playoff spot but is aiming for its 13th NFC East crown, while the Commanders could also clinch a postseason spot with a victory, pending results from other games. The Eagles won, 26-18, at home in Week 11, covering in the process, and Philly has won six of its last seven road games versus Washington.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. Philadelphia is favored by 4 points in the latest Commanders vs. Eagles odds, while the over/under is 46.5 points per SportsLine consensus.

Eagles vs. Commanders spread: Eagles -4

Eagles vs. Commanders over/under: 46.5 points

Eagles vs. Commanders money line: Eagles -214, Commanders +177

Eagles vs. Commanders streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Eagles can cover

The Eagles' ground game dominated when these two met a month ago, with Saquon Barkley having 146 yards and two scores rushing and another 52 yards receiving. His 198 scrimmage yards were more than Jayden Daniels had passing yards (191), and the rookie has struggled as of late. He was sacked a season-high of eight times by a 5-8 Saints team last week, and he's also gotten a little sloppy with the football. After just two interceptions through his first 10 NFL games, Daniels has four picks over his last four games, ahead of a matchup with an Eagles defense which allows the fewest passing yards per game.

Also, playing at home hasn't been much of an advantage for the Commanders in recent series matchups as the Eagles have won three straight, and six of the last seven, in Washington's home stadium. The Eagles also have numerous spread advantages as it is 5-1 versus the line against teams over .500 this season, while the Commanders' spread success has dropped off considerably as the season has gone on. Washington started the year 7-1-1 against the spread, but it has covered just once over its last five games since then. See which team to pick here.

Why the Commanders can cover

Washington notched its ninth victory last week, giving the team its first winning season since 2016, and that should give the Commanders momentum heading into Sunday's matchup. Daniels completed 80.6% of his passes in the Week 15 victory over New Orleans, and that was his fourth game with at least an 80% completion rate, tying an all-time single-season record for any quarterback, not just a rookie. He's also deadly with his legs (656 yards, six touchdowns), as he's a huge component of a Washington run game that ranks in the top five in yards, touchdowns and yards per carry.

The Commanders also have one of the league's best pass defenses, as just three teams have allowed fewer yards through the air. They've kept each of their last two opponents under a 50% completion rate, while also holding each of their last three opponents to under 100 rushing yards. Even though the franchise has struggled recently at home versus the Eagles, the Commanders have had a bit better success against the spread in those matchups as it's suffered just one ATS defeat over its last four home games versus Philly. See which team to pick here.

