Eric Weddle loses $1 million playoff bonus after Ravens implode against Bengals

The Ravens came into Sunday's game against the Bengals with a 93.7 percent chance of qualifying for the postseason. All they had to do was beat a six-win team. It took 51 minutes, but Baltimore finally took a 27-24 lead. And then, with less than a minute to go, the unthinkable happened:

Keep in mind that the Bengals' offense had been putrid for much of the second half, including the three previous plays that led up to the improbable fourth-and-12 touchdown pass that not only ruined the Ravens' New Year's Eve but cost safety Eric Weddle the $1 million bonus he was set to earn if Baltimore made the playoffs.

Last week Weddle didn't even know about the bonus until general manager Ozzie Newsome brought it up.

"You better bring it and you better have everyone ready because you have $1 million bucks riding on this game," Newsome said before the Ravens faced the Colts in Week 16.

"It's kind of funny," Weddle said at the time, though it's obviously less funny now. "It's pretty awesome. I'm grateful that I have this opportunity. It means I've had a great season and our team has."

They had a 93.7 percent chance.

So what happened?

The Ravens -- who forced Andy Dalton into two incompletions and a three-yard gain on that final, fateful drive -- switched from man to man to Cover 2 on the fourth-down play.

"We were debating on the call," Weddle explained. "We wanted to give them a different look. We didn't play it correctly. The safety to that side drops; they made a play."

Linebacker C.J. Mosley added: "It was a simple coverage. He just threw the ball to the right spot."

And Tony Jefferson, Weddle's partner in the secondary who signed with the team in the offseason, said, "We talked about finishing all year. We didn't finish. [The Bengals] made a play, but like I said, that's football. I will look at the tape and see maybe what we could have done better. I've never loved a team like I've loved this one. So this one stings a little bit for me."

Veteran and leader Terrell Suggs has been with the Ravens since 2003 and was part of the team that won the Super Bowl after the 2012 season. Over the course of the 230 NFL games he's played, he's never seen anything like what happened on Sunday night.

"Yes, 15 years as a Raven, I would say this one is the most devastating [loss in the regular season]," Suggs said. "I will remember this one forever."

Meanwhile, the Bills are the beneficiaries of Baltimore's misery. Buffalo beat Miami on Sunday and needed the Ravens to lose to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 1999. Needless to say, this was a pretty big development in western New York.