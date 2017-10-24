Ex-Colts star Robert Mathis arrested, faces drunk driving charge in Indiana

Mathis recently joined the Colts as a pass rushing consultant. USATSI

Robert Mathis, a former defensive end for the Indianapolis Colts, was arrested shortly after midnight on Tuesday on charges of operating a vehicle while drunk. Mathis, recently hired as a pass rush consultant for his former team, played for the Colts for 13 seasons before retiring after the 2016 season. He holds the franchise sack record of 123.

The arrest was in Hamilton County, per their online court records, in a suburb north of Indianapolis.

The Colts have released a brief statement on the arrest: "We are aware of the incident involving Robert Mathis last night," the statement said. "We are in the process of gathering more information and have no further comment at this time."