Falcons vs. Colts odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 3 predictions from advanced computer model

Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons will take on T.Y. Hilton and the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts are coming off an impressive road victory as a field-goal underdog against the Tennessee Titans. The Falcons were also victorious last week as an underdog, knocking off the Philadelphia Eagles at home by a final score of 24-20. Indianapolis is favored by 1.5-points in the latest Falcons vs. Colts odds, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 47.

It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 3 of the 2019 NFL season on a strong 17-10 run. Additionally, it nailed the Seahawks (+4) covering against the Steelers and the Patriots (-18) covering against the Dolphins with room to spare in Week 2.

The model knows Indianapolis pulled out a solid victory over the Titans last week, winning 19-17. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett looked sharp, as he threw for 146 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Jordan Wilkins also had a big game for the Colts, racking up 82 yards on five carries, an average of 16.4 yards per carry.

Meanwhile, the Falcons lost to Philadelphia when the two teams met last season, but they didn't allow Philadelphia the same satisfaction this time around. Atlanta secured a four-point victory over the Eagles thanks in large part to Jones' 54-yard touchdown reception that gave the Falcons the lead with just over two minutes to play.

Indianapolis enters Sunday's matchup ranked second in the league when it comes to sacks, with eight on the season. As for the Falcons, they come into Lucas Oil Stadium boasting the fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 167.0. However, the Falcons have struggled to cover the spread on the road, going 1-5 against the spread in their last six games away from home.

