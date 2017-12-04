Falcons will get cornerback Desmond Trufant back for Thursday vs. Saints

The Atlanta Falcons failed to keep pace with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, losing their Week 13 game to the Vikings while the Saints got back on track by beating the division rival Panthers. Luckily for the Falcons, they have a chance to make up some ground this Thursday.

The Falcons and Saints will square off on this week's edition of "Thursday Night Football" in Atlanta, and when they take the field, the Falcons will have their No. 1 cornerback back in the mix. The team announced on Monday that Desmond Trufant has been cleared from the concussion protocol and will play on Thursday.

Desmond Trufant WILL PLAY vs the Saints on Thursday.



The Week 13 loss to Minnesota was the first game Trufant missed this season. He'd been fully healthy after returning from a shoulder injury that forced him to go on injured reserve and miss the Falcons' run through the NFC playoffs and Super Bowl loss last season.

Trufant will presumably return to the starting lineup across from Robert Alford, but there is no word just yet on whether slot corner Brian Poole, who also missed Sunday's loss to the Vikings, will be ready for action by Thursday. The Falcons like to play sides with their cornerbacks, so Trufant will spend about half the game covering Mike Thomas and half covering Ted Ginn. The Falcons will also have to contend with New Orleans' explosive run game, and figure out a way to get the ball to Julio Jones more often than they did in being held to 7 points by the Minnesota defense last week.