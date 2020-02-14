Former Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley resurfaces as high school assistant coach

The last time we saw Todd Haley on the sidelines, it was with the Cleveland Browns in 2018. The next time we see Todd Haley on the sidelines, it will be with ... Riverview High School in 2020. Two years after being fired as the Browns' offensive coordinator, the one-time NFL head coach has agreed to assist Riverview starting this season, as reported by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, serving as the school's offensive coordinator.

"We talked about the high school game being different than the pro game," Riverview head coach Josh Smithers told the Tribune. "And he was all fired up, just to get out there and coach football again. He understands these are high school kids who go to school all day and you get them for a couple of hours versus people who do it for a job."

Haley, who has never coached at the high school level before, has been out of the NFL since he was fired alongside then-Browns head coach Hue Jackson in October 2018. He has a home in the Sarasota area, the Tribune reported, as well as a daughter who attends a nearby private school. Haley began watching film with some of Riverview's staff late in the 2019 season, per the Tribune, and recently accepted their offer to return to coaching.

A graduate of the University of North Florida, the 52-year-old Haley also attended the University of Florida and University of Miami before starting his NFL coaching career in 1995. Head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs from 2009-2011, he's perhaps best known for his work as an offensive coordinator. Prior to joining Kansas City, he oversaw the Arizona Cardinals' offense and helped the team to Super Bowl XLIII. He later spent six years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, before joining Jackson in Cleveland, where he coached Baker Mayfield for the first eight games of the 2018 season.