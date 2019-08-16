Former college quarterback setting himself up to make Eagles as a wide receiver

Greg Ward Jr. has tried to make the Philadelphia Eagles twice, but was unable to crack the 53-man roster. The third time is appearing to be the charm for the former University of Houston quarterback.

In his third training camp with the Eagles (and third year as a receiver), Ward is making it difficult for the Eagles for cut him this time around. Already a reliable special teams presence in the preseason, Ward is establishing himself as a wide receiver in the Eagles offense.

On 4th-and-4 from the Jaguars' 38-yard line, Eagles quarterback Clayton Thorson found Ward in open space against a defender single-high. Ward was able to speed past Jaguars defensive back C.J. Reavis and glide his way into the end zone for the touchdown on the catch and run.

Greg Ward Jr. played quarterback in college. He's already got his first TD in the NFL as a wide receiver 👊👊 @G_Ward1 pic.twitter.com/L5q72bC4ES — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 15, 2019

Plays like Ward's touchdown are getting him noticed around the NFL -- another reason why the Eagles are facing a difficult decision to cut him.

"I'm studying like I'm a rookie," Ward said after the Eagles' 24-10 win over the Jaguars. "I'm studying like I have something to prove, which I really do. My main focus is doing it for my teammates and my family. I just keep that in the back of my head every single day. Try to come out here and do my best."

Ward had nine catches for 63 yards in the 2017 preseason for the Eagles, which was his rookie season in the league. An undrafted free agent, Ward was let go by the Eagles on 53-man roster cutdown day, but signed with the practice squad a day later. He was released again, but signed back in September of 2017. He spent the 2018 preseason with the Eagles, but failed to make the roster once again.

A converted quarterback out of Houston, Ward was one of the nation's top quarterbacks, completing 67.5 percent of his passes for 8,704 yards and 52 touchdowns compared to 26 interceptions in his four years with the Cougars. He also rushed for 2,381 yards and 39 touchdowns. Ward did start his career at Houston as a wide receiver, just looking for an opportunity to get on the field. He had 228 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his career with the Cougars.

The Alliance of American Football was Ward's opportunity to prove he can play wide receiver at the professional level. Ward caught 22 passes for 214 yards in eight games for the San Antonio Commandeers. He made his mark in the AAF as one of the league's elite punt returners, having nine returns for 135 yards (15.0 yards per return) and one touchdown, which went for 79 yards in Week 7 against the Atlanta Legends. That return was the longest in the AAF in its one and only season.

Thanks to valuable game experience in the AAF, Ward is finally ready to make an impact on a NFL roster. If the Eagles don't put him on their 53-man roster, some team will take a shot at him this time around.

"If you have that faith, if you have that belief, you can go out there and do anything," Ward said. "I've been keeping the faith, praying every night, going to church, just working hard. Eventually, one day I know it will pay off. I'm being patient and going out here like every day is my last."