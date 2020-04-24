Giants draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, New York's Round 2-3 selections
Keep track of exactly who the Giants are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft
The Giants addressed their clear need to improve the offensive line early on Thursday, taking Andrew Thomas with the fourth overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.
You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time.
New York Giants 2020 draft picks tracker
|Round
|Overall
|Player Selected
|Grade
|1
|4
|OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia
|B+
|2
|36
|
|
|3
|99^
|
|
|4
|110
|
|
|5
|150
|
|
|6
|183
|
|
|7
|218
|
|
|7
|238*
|
|
|7
|247^
|
|
|7
|255^
|
|
* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick
New York Giants 2020 draft trade notes
- No. 238 acquired from Saints as part of Eli Apple trade
