Fresh off a crucial win over their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Giants have rewarded arguably their most reliable player of the 2020 season. The team announced Sunday that it has signed kicker Graham Gano to a three-year contract extension that will keep the veteran in town through 2023.

Notably cut by the Carolina Panthers this offseason after an eight-year run there, Gano signed with the Giants in August, ultimately replacing former Pro Bowler Aldrick Rosas. Since then, he's turned in a near-perfect performance as New York's kicker, connecting on 21 of 22 field goal tries, including 20 straight and four out of five beyond 50 yards; as well as 16 extra points. That puts the 33-year-old on pace for a career year -- even better than his 2017 Pro Bowl campaign, in which he made more than 97 percent of his FGs.

Gano's new deal is worth $14 million over three years, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, with $9.5 million fully guaranteed. His new $4.66 million annual average, which will go into effect after this year, makes him the third-highest-paid kicker in the league, behind only Justin Tucker and Robbie Gould.

Originally undrafted out of Florida State, Gano spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with Washington, before landing in Carolina.