Things haven't gone as planned for Joe Judge in his inaugural season as the New York Giants head coach, and one of his position coaches just paid the price for it, albeit with curious timing. The team hired Jason Garrett as offensive coordinator this offseason after his divorce from the Dallas Cowboys, and the move suctioned in former Cowboys offensive line coach Marc Colombo -- the latter having been let go due to Mike McCarthy's want of longtime friend Joe Philbin. After a slow start to the year by a mostly talentless offensive front, the Giants o-line showed signs of improvement over the last three games and that culminated in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10.

Three days later, Colombo has reportedly been fired by Judge, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, ending a very abbreviated 10-game stretch in New York. He will be replaced by longtime NFL assistant Dave DeGuglielmo, who has history with Judge from their time together with the New England Patriots.

The move on Colombo is one that's being met with a level of surprise around the league, considering both the short stay and the fact it comes after improvement on the o-line, but the latter is being attributed to more involvement by Judge, per Mike Garofolo of NFL Network. Garafolo reported that Judge had been working more closely with the offensive line in recent weeks and it has coincided with the improvement from the Giants up front.

If true, it would at least stand to reason Judge might feel he no longer requires the services of Colombo, and would instead prefer to remain keenly involved but, going forward, with someone he's much more comfortable with. There's another twist to the tale, however, with additional reports stating Judge wanted DeGuglielmo to work alongside Colombo, but the latter's reaction to the idea led to the split.

In other words, Colombo allegedly felt it was an insult, and didn't take it well.

That of course now shifts comfort away from Garrett -- at least while he acclimates to his new position coach -- having spent several seasons with Colombo in Dallas, which included promoting him from OL assistant coach in the wake of firing Paul Alexander midway through the 2018 season. Colombo landed a contract extension for the cleanup he did post-Alexander, but was jettisoned then for a familiar face to the incoming head coach, and has now again suffered that fate in short order. A former first-round pick of the Chicago Bears, Colombo played several seasons in the NFL -- including for the Cowboys -- before entering the coaching ranks as an assistant OL coach in Dallas in 2016.

He remains one of the most respected position coaches in the NFL, and it's expected he'll land on his feet fairly quickly, even if it's not until the offseason when teams begin their mission to improve for 2021.