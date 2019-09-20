Giants vs. Buccaneers odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 3 predictions from top computer model

The New York Giants will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. It's the first start for Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, who will take over for Eli Manning. The two-time Super Bowl MVP was benched following last week's 14-point loss to the division-rival Bills. Jones threw for 22 touchdowns last season at Duke. Tampa Bay is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Buccaneers vs. Giants odds, while the Over-Under is 47.5. The Giants have failed to cover both games this season, while the Bucs are 1-1 against the spread. Before you make any Giants vs. Buccaneers picks and NFL predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 3 of the 2019 NFL season on a strong 17-10 run. It's also on a 79-53 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Additionally, it nailed the Seahawks (+4) covering against the Steelers and the Patriots (-18) covering a massive spread against the Dolphins with room to spare in Week 2. The model ranked inside the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Buccaneers vs. Giants 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that one at SportsLine.

The model knows Buccaneers managed a 20-14 win over Carolina last week, pulling the upset at 6.5-point underdogs. No one put up better numbers for the Buccaneers than wide receiver Chris Godwin, who brought his A-game. He caught eight passes for 121 yards and one touchdown. He's found the end zone in both games this season opposite veteran Mike Evans.

Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries last week for New York, but all eyes will be on Jones, who threw for 416 yards and two scores during the preseason. He had 52 touchdowns during his career at Duke, with at least 2,674 yards passing each season. The Giants will also get wide receiver Sterling Shepard back from a concussion, giving Jones another weapon.

The Buccaneers have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. Meanwhile, the Giants are stumbling into Sunday's game with the second most touchdowns allowed in the NFL at nine.

So who wins Buccaneers vs. Giants? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Giants vs. Buccaneers spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the computer model that has crushed its NFL picks.