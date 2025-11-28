In the AFC South race, this is a critical game for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Can the Tennessee Titans bow up and deliver a crushing blow to their division rival?

The Jaguars have strung together back-to-back wins, and now their next two games will be key in deciding the AFC South winner. Now 7-4 and in second place, Jacksonville has games against the Titans and Indianapolis Colts coming up. The good news for the Jaguars is that their offense has really started to heat up over the last month or so. In each of the team's last four games, Jacksonville has scored at least 27 points. The Jags should be able to keep that going against a bad Titans defense.

Tennessee put up an admirable fight against the Seattle Seahawks last weekend, but its furious fourth-quarter comeback fell just short. If there's anything good the Titans can take from that loss, it was the play of rookies Cam Ward and Chimere Dike. The former threw for 256 yards and a touchdown, and the latter returned a punt for a touchdown and caught another one. If those two start to develop some chemistry, it could mean good things for Tennessee.

Here is everything you need to know about this Week 13 AFC South matchup.

Where to watch Jaguars vs. Titans live

Date : Sunday, Nov. 30 | Time : 1 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Nov. 30 | : 1 p.m. ET Location : Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

: Nissan Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Jaguars -6.5, O/U 41.5 (via FanDuel Sportsbook

Jaguars vs. Titans: Need to know

Lawrence with a lead vs. trailing. The Jaguars have played from behind quite a bit in recent weeks, and Trevor Lawrence has been a different player when engineering a comeback this season. When Jacksonville is leading, Lawrence has thrown three touchdown passes to nine interceptions. When the game is tied or the Jags are leading, Lawrence has thrown 11 touchdown passes to two interceptions. How should Jags fans feel knowing their team should lead for most of this matchup?

Ward showing signs of progress. The final results for the Titans haven't gotten much better, but Ward has taken clear strides forward over the last few weeks. Ward hasn't tossed an interception in the last three games, and his last outing was especially encouraging. Against a stout Seahawks defense, Ward totaled 293 yards and a score. In a lost season for Tennessee, Ward's progress is the most important thing.

Jaguars' biggest advantage. The Jaguars hold a number of advantages in this matchup, but the most decisive is in the ground game. Jacksonville surrenders just 83.8 rushing yards per game, which is the best number in the league. The Titans, meanwhile, average just 77.5 rushing yards per game. That's the fewest in the NFL. Don't expect the Titans to get much going in the ground game.

Jaguars vs. Titans prediction, pick



The Jaguars should be able to run away in this game, but they're playing a second consecutive road game, and the Titans showed some signs of progress last weekend. Although Tennessee has been unable to get its run game going at all, the team has shown signs of life through the air. The Jags pull out the win, but the Titans keep this one closer than most might expect. Pick: Titans +6.5, Over 41.5