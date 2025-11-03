Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will undergo MRI testing to determine the severity of a dislocated elbow injury to his left, non-throwing arm that he suffered Sunday during a 38-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, per CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones. Daniels scrambled toward the sideline midway through the fourth quarter when Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas took him down. Daniels rolled over on his side and used his left arm to brace his fall.

Jones reports that Daniels is expected to be put on injured reserve. There is hope that Washington's franchise player will avoid injured reserve and not miss the rest of the season, per NFL Network.

"It was a gruesome, gruesome-looking injury, but at its face, going into the MRI, maybe not as bad as it could've been. It is, in fact, a dislocated left elbow," NFL Network reports. "It's certainly going to knock Jayden Daniels out several weeks. My understandings is X-rays were negative, so that's a good sign -- no fracture. He's going to have an MRI [this week], maybe to give it a little more time and give it a cleaner read. There's a possibility this is not a season-ending injury for Jayden Daniels."

Daniels' elbow bent inward in an awkward way before trainers came to his aid, helping him off the field. The Commanders trailed 38-7 before Daniels' injury, much of that coming via Sam Darnold's perfect first half, which included four touchdown passes.

"Obviously, I'm just gutted by it, I'm just bummed," Washington coach Dan Quinn said. "We didn't have any read plays on it, and the one he was injured on is usually a run or a throw to the flat. It's not a scramble. It wasn't a designed read or play into that spot. If we run it 50 times, it's either a handoff or a throw 50 times."

Daniels already missed time due to hamstring and knee issues. He started Sunday's game for the first time since last playing on Oct. 19 against the Dallas Cowboys.

In five starts this season, leading into the loss to the Seahawks, the NFL's reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year completed 61% of his passes for 1,031 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception. Daniels completed 16 of 22 throws against Seattle for 153 yards and an interception. He picked up 51 yards on the ground with a touchdown, his second rushing score of the season. The Commanders are now 3-6 overall, struggling to stay afloat in the NFC East.