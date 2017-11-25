Jerry Jones offers interesting answer when asked about Jason Garrett's future

Although Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has fired a coach during the middle of a season before, it doesn't sound like he has any plans to do that with Jason Garrett.

Garrett's job security was one of the topics that came up with Jones following the Cowboys' 28-6 loss to the Chargers on Thanksgiving. The loss continued a brutal three-game losing streak for the Cowboys, who have been outscored 92-22 over the past three weeks in losses to the Chargers, Eagles and Falcons.

Despite the team's obvious struggles over the past few weeks, Jones said Garrett isn't on the hot seat.

"No. Just no. Again, I don't step out of the dressing room and evaluate the coaching position at all," Jones said, via the Fort Worth Star Telegram. "Candidly and I don't even want to say it so that somebody might repeat it. Absolutely not. We've got some things that we're not playing good. We're not a good team right now. We can be a good team."

Of course, just because you're not on the hot seat doesn't mean you can't be fired. In 2010, Jones promised that he wasn't going to fire Wade Philips, only to fire him three weeks later. Although Jones seemed to back Garrett this week, he didn't exactly give his coach an endorsement.

"What I'm reluctant to do here is say an affirmative thing about our staff, and look like that's an endorsement," Jones said. "I don't want to look like they're getting the proverbial endorsement. That's not what's happening."

On the other hand, Jones was willing to give Garrett a vote of confidence, which apparently isn't the same thing as giving him an endorsement.

"The vote of confidence, yes, I want to say it the best way I can," Jones said. "That's not what I'm saying. I feel good about our staff, I'm not equivocating about it, and this isn't the negative vote of confidence at all. I feel good about it."

Sometimes, the only person who knows what Jerry Jones is saying is Jerry Jones, and this might be one of those times. For now though, it seems that Garrett is safe.

Jerry Jones: "I haven't even thought about [coaching changes]. Jason Garrett was named Coach of the Year of the whole NFL last year. That was yesterday. This is today. The point is, I like this coaching staff." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 24, 2017

There's a chance that Jones is willing to overlook the Cowboys' recent struggles because Dallas has been forced to play without one of its key players. In something that's likely not a coincidence at all, the Cowboys' three-game losing streak started the same week that Ezekiel Elliott was suspended.

Without Elliott this season, not only have the Cowboys gone 0-3, but they've struggled in the second half, when Elliott would usually be wearing an opposing defense down. During their three-game skid, the Cowboys have been outscored 72-6 in the second half.

With Elliott out, it's possible Jones feels that Roger Goodell is more responsible for his team's struggles than Garrett. Although it's sometimes tough to interpret Jones, his biggest vote of confidence for Garrett might have come in the form of an old-fashioned Jones-ism.

"I really do believe in the old San Francisco gold miner that quit right before the next pick, and the guy came behind him and hit it and found it all," Jones said, via NFL.com. "So I think you keep going."

It sounds like he's saying he's going to "keep going" with Garrett. Of course, maybe he actually means you get rid of the guy you have because the next guy/coach is going to hit the jackpot. If Jones did dump Garrett, it wouldn't come cheap. The Cowboys coach signed a five-year, $30 million deal in January 2015 that runs through the 2019 season.