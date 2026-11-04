One of the the top playmakers who could be available at the 2026 NFL trade deadline is now in the concussion protocol.

New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn told reporters on Wednesday that 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year wide receiver Garrett Wilson is in the concussion protocol. Wilson leads the Jets in targets (63), catches (43), receiving yards (527) and receiving touchdowns (3) this season, and his four-year, $130 million contract extension is set to kick in next season.

It sounds inconceivable that the rebuilding Jets would part with a 26-year-old who has been one of the team's faces, but Wilson showed public signs of frustration in their loss to the previously winless Miami Dolphins in Week 7. CBS cameras caught Wilson appearing to yell at quarterback Geno Smith and passing game coordinator Seth Ryan. After the game, Wilson said it was a constructive conversation.

"We were collaborating," said Wilson, via ESPN. "I don't even think I was talking to Geno. I think we were both heated, but not at each other at all. We were just disappointed with how we were playing up to that point and wanted to be a little more aggressive. That's what that was."

Wilson wants to "make an impact" and it will be interesting to see if that will remain to be with the Jets, who are 2-6, long term with the Nov. 10 trade deadline looming.

"Just trying to figure out how we can fix where we're at right now, wanting to get it in our hands and make a difference and try to win these games that we feel like we're a better team -- and we're not," Wilson said. "Like I've said before, I want it in my hands to try and make an impact. So that's all we were talking about, just putting it in our hands and how we can make that happen, being aggressive throughout and keeping ourselves out of those situations so we can win these games."