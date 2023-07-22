It doesn't seem like HBO will be starved for content for their "Hard Knocks" series revolving around the New York Jets. On Saturday, things got chippy for Gang Green during one of their initial training camp practices as not one, not two but three fights broke during the session, according to SNY's Connor Hughes.

One of the altercations featured defensive ends Jermaine Johnson and Michael Clemons going at it with two offensive linemen. Jets Media notes that Clemons threw a punch at tight end Jeremy Ruckert. Videos by those in attendance show players in a big skirmish and needing to be separated from one another by the coaching staff.

As Hughes noted, New York has yet to put on pads, but it was a physical day nonetheless. Players were hitting the ground often, which likely contributed to things boiling over a handful of times.

"Yeah, it's hot," head coach Robert Saleh said with a smirk when asked about things getting testy during practice. "It was a good competitive practice. It was good to see the offense fight back a little bit, but we've got another day tomorrow."

Of course, training camp fights are nothing new and will almost certainly occur in a number of other places across the NFL as teams continue to report and go through camp. While it may sometimes be looked at as a team being a bit unhinged, it can also be a sign of a competitive fire that, when channeled correctly, could be beneficial for the team throughout the year.