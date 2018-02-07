Josh McDaniels reportedly gets fired by his agent hours after spurning Colts

It looks like the Colts weren't the only ones who got dumped this week. Less than 24 hours after Josh McDaniels give up on the Colts coaching job to stay with the Patriots, his agent basically pulled the same move on him.

According to ESPN.com, McDaniels' agent, Bob LaMonte, has decided to cut ties with the Patriots offensive coordinator in a move that probably has everything to do with the circus that went down on Tuesday.

In a period of nine hours, we saw the Colts announce McDaniels as their new head coach, only to be followed by a later announcement that he had decided not to take the job. Anyone who's ever been left at the altar probably knows exactly how the Colts feel right now. As with any situation like this, the internet reaction was priceless.

Although the situation between the Colts and McDaniels was awkward, things might have actually been even more awkward between McDaniels and his agent and that's because LaMonte also serves as the agent for Colts general manager Chris Ballard.

Just think about that: The Colts got completely blindsided by McDaniels' decision to stay in New England, even though the Colts general manager has the same agent as the guy who spurned them. If LaMonte had known for sure that McDaniels was staying with the Patriots, he could have called up Ballard and let him know, so that everyone could have avoided some embarrassment. Instead, we have a three-way situation where everyone from McDaniels to the Colts to LaMonte ended up looking silly.

Since McDaniels seems to have kept LaMonte kind out of the loop over the past 24 hours, it makes complete sense that the agent decided to fire him. If LaMonte hadn't cut ties with McDaniels, we probably would have seen Ballard cut ties with LaMonte.

When LaMonte did eventually find out about McDaniel's decision to spurn the Colts, the agent told his client that he was "committing professional suicide," according to ESPN.com.

Of course, don't feel bad for LaMonte. Although he dumped one of his NFL clients, the long-time agent still has plenty of other clients in the league.

The big time agent represents multiple coaches, including Super Bowl winner Doug Pederson and NFL coach of the year Sean McVay. He also serves as the agent for Jon Gruden, which means he was probably the second biggest winner -- behind Gruden -- when the Raiders gave their new coach a $100 million contract last month.