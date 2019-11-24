Josh Norman active for Redskins, hours after reportedly being a healthy scratch

The Washington Redskins had change of heart with Josh Norman, who now will be active for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. This comes hours after multiple reports had Norman as a healthy scratch, which put into question his future with the team.

Instead, Norman will suit up and play for the Redskins Sunday, while Aaron Colvin will be inactive. This continues a strange saga between the Redskins and Norman the past seven days.

Norman has one year remaining on a five-year, $75 million contract he signed in 2016, being owed $15.5 million in 2020. The Redskins would save $12.5 million in cap space if they move on from the 31-year old Norman, accelerating the process of them moving on from the former All-Pro cornerback.

Norman was benched during last week's game against the New York Jets, continuing a disappointing season. Since Norman signed his deal with the Redskins, he has not recorded a double-digit season in passes defensed since 2017 nor scored a defensive touchdown. In 55 career games with the Redskins, Norman has 235 tackles, one sack, 43 passes defensed, seven interceptions and eight forced fumbles.

Redskins defensive coordinator Greg Manusky had an interesting comment on Norman's performance earlier in the week, signaling Norman's issues are coming from his end of the table.

"I couldn't tell you. You'd have to ask him," Manusky said, per Burgandy Blog. "We think we put him in some positions to make plays and he's just not making them, but that's across (the) board."

Opposing quarterbacks have completed 67.4 percent of his passes targeting Norman, who is allowing 13.6 yards per completion and six touchdowns. Those quarterbacks targeting Norman have a 127 passer rating. Norman has 40 tackles and one interception on the season.

Norman survived this week regarding if he'll play another down for the Redskins, but his fate for 2020 seems more clear.