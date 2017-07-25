La'el Collins reportedly gets huge two-year extension from Cowboys

La'el Collins is finally about to get paid.

According to NFL.com, Collins and the Cowboys have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension that will pay the offensive lineman a total of $15.4 million, including a $4 million signing bonus.

The new deal will keep Collins in Dallas through the end of the 2019 season. The new deal also means Collins will be getting a huge raise.

As a rookie in 2015, Collins was basically forced to sign a three-year, $1.6 million with Cowboys after going undrafted. Although Collins was once projected to go somewhere in the top-20 of the 2015 NFL Draft, he ended up falling completely out of the draft after being named a person of interest in a murder investigation.

At the time, Collins was scheduled to attend the draft, but he ended up leaving before the event started so that he could speak with police in Louisiana. Although he was never a suspect in case, the NFL's 32 teams avoided Collins due to the circumstances of the case.

After going undrafted, Collins ended up signing with the Cowboys for a contract that averaged out to $533,000 per year. To put that in perspective, the 20th overall pick from the 2015 NFL Draft ended up signing a four-year deal worth $9.4 million. Basically, Collins' fall from grace cost him some serious money.

Not only are the Cowboys giving Collins a huge raise, but they're making him one of the top paid players at his position. For the 2017 season, Collins will be making the move to right tackle after spending his first two seasons as a left guard.

Only one right tackle -- Detroit's Ricky Wagner -- currently has a contract that pays more than the $7.7 million average that Collins will make in 2018 and 2019. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, there's also a $2 million escalator clause in the deal that Collins can hit if he plays in 85 percent of the Cowboys' offensive snaps.

Now that they've paid him, the Cowboys will be hoping that Collins can stay healthy. The 23 year old, who turns 24 on Wednesday, missed a total of 13 games in 2016 after he was placed on injured reserve due to a toe injury.

On the other hand, even if he is healthy, Collins could be in for a tough 2017 season anyway.

La'el Collins will have his hands full in his first season at right tackle pic.twitter.com/KspWSwof9k — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) July 18, 2017

Not only is he going up against some the NFL's best defensive players, but he'll be doing it while making a position switch.

In his two seasons with the Cowboys, Collins has started a total of 14 games, which have all come at left guard.