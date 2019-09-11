LeSean McCoy impressed with first look at Chiefs' offense: 'That's not normal'

The Kansas City Chiefs offense left a strong first impression on LeSean McCoy. Not only did the Chiefs score 40 points in McCoy's debut with the team Sunday, but they totaled 491 yards in a 40-26 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. McCoy only played 20 snaps in the victory, but immediately was amazed by what this offense can do under Andy Reid.

It was almost similar to what McCoy experienced with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2010, when Michael Vick was shocking the league in his comeback.

"It was nice just watching how fast they were going up and down the field," McCoy said, via The Kansas City Star. "How much space they had, how many opportunities they had, the gains they were getting each play. At one point in the game, we were averaging like 15 yards (per) touch. That's not normal. To see it firsthand is pretty cool."

McCoy had 10 carries for 81 yards in the win, even though he wasn't the starting running back. Those touches belonged to Damien Williams, who had 13 carries for 26 yards and a touchdown. Even though McCoy had 11 touches for 92 yards in his limited amount of snaps (he left the game in the fourth quarter due to cramps), he's still willing to find how he can make the Chiefs' offense even better.

"I want to earn myself on this team," McCoy said. "I don't want it just because of my name or what I've done in the past or my relationship with Andy Reid or my numbers. I want to earn it.

"These guys are established. It's been a great offense before I got here, and if I wasn't even here, it would still be a great offense. I just want to be part of it, earn every play I get and every possession."

The Chiefs certainly improved their success against the Jaguars compared to last season. Pat Mahomes went 16-of-20 for 313 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, one year after Mahomes didn't throw a touchdown against the Jaguars, the only team in his MVP season he didn't throw a touchdown against. Sammy Watkins had 173 receiving yards in the first half and finished with a career-high of 198 while Travis Kelce had three catches for 88 yards, all in the first half.

McCoy saw the Chiefs offense when it's firing on all cylinders, a common occurrence over the past two years.