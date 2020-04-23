Lions draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Detroit's Round 1 selection

Many believe this year's draft starts at No. 3 based on the likelihood of the two prospects coming off the board in the first two picks, and that means it starts with the Lions. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time, and you'll also be able to watch CBS Sports HQ's live analysis as the draft unfolds throughout the weekend.

Detroit Lions 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player Selected Grade 1 3



2 35



3 67



3 85*



4 109



5 149



5 166*



6 182



7 235*





* Acquired via trade

^ Compensatory pick

Detroit Lions 2020 draft trade notes