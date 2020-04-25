Lions draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Detroit's Round 4-7 selections
Keep track of exactly who the Lions are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft
The Lions were faced with the first tough decision of the 2020 NFL Draft when they came on the clock, and they opted to hopefully find a long-term replacement for Darius Slay with their selection of Jeff Okudah. The followed it up with a running back who was largely touted as the best in the class, a pass rusher with excellent twitch and burst, and a guard who was largely touted as the best in the class. It was quite the haul. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.
You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time.
Detroit Lions 2020 draft picks tracker
|Round
|Overall
|Player Selected
|Grade
|1
|3
|CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State
|B
|2
|35
|RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia
|C+
|3
|67
|EDGE Julian Okwara, Notre Dame
|A-
|3
|75*
|G Jonah Jackson, Ohio State
|A
|4
|109
|
|
|5
|166*
|
|
|6
|197*
|
|
|7
|235*
|
|
* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick
Detroit Lions 2020 draft trade notes
- No. 75 and 197 acquired from Colts as part of draft-day trade
- No. 166 acquired from Eagles as part of Darius Slay trade
- No. 235 acquired from Patriots as part of Duron Harmon trade
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
2020 NFL Draft: Full seven-round order
Here are all 255 picks for the 2020 NFL Draft
-
2020 NFL Draft Grades: Round 1
Pete Prisco grades the first 32 picks of the 2020 NFL Draft
-
Best players available entering Day 3
A talented group of players await teams on Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft
-
Twitter reacts to Eagles taking Hurts
Everyone was surprised and no one had any answers
-
2020 NFL Draft Grades: Round 2
Chris Trapasso grades the second day of the 2020 NFL Draft
-
2020 NFL Draft Grades: Round 3
Chris Trapasso grades the second day of the 2020 NFL Draft
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft unfolds throughout...
-
2020 NFL Draft: Fantasy fits, reactions
The Fantasy Football Today team breaks down every relevant move from the first three rounds...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game