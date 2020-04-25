Lions draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Detroit's Round 4-7 selections

The Lions were faced with the first tough decision of the 2020 NFL Draft when they came on the clock, and they opted to hopefully find a long-term replacement for Darius Slay with their selection of Jeff Okudah. The followed it up with a running back who was largely touted as the best in the class, a pass rusher with excellent twitch and burst, and a guard who was largely touted as the best in the class. It was quite the haul. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time.

Detroit Lions 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player Selected Grade 1 3 CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State B 2 35 RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia C+ 3 67 EDGE Julian Okwara, Notre Dame A- 3 75* G Jonah Jackson, Ohio State A 4 109



5 166*



6 197*



7 235*





* Acquired via trade

^ Compensatory pick

Detroit Lions 2020 draft trade notes