The winds of change certainly hit the NFC North this season. After two seasons atop the division, the Detroit Lions will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2022. On Sunday, they'll try to play spoiler against the new division champion, the Chicago Bears, who are playing for a chance to capture the NFC's No. 2 seed.

With a win over the Lions, the Bears would host division rival Green Bay in the wild card round. Chicago will drop to the No. 3 seed, however, if they do not defeat the Lions and the Eagles beat the Commanders. The Bears will be the No. 2 seed if both they and the Eagles lose on Sunday.

Along with playing the role of spoiler, the Lions are also trying to record their fourth consecutive winning season. Detroit started 7-4, but were eliminated from playoff contention after last week's loss to the Vikings evened its record at 8-8.

Where to watch Lions vs. Bears live

Date: Sunday, Jan. 4 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 4 | 4:25 p.m. ET Location: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

FOX | Fubo (try for free)

CBS Sports App Odds: Bears -3, O/U 50.5 (via DraftKings)

Lions vs. Bears: Need to know

Last time we met. After a season-opening loss, the Lions responded with an emphatic, 52-21 win over the Bears in what was Ben Johnson's first game against his former team. Johnson was asked afterward about Dan Campbell's decision to go for it on fourth-and-goal late in the game despite the lopsided score. "What's he supposed to do?" Johnson said. "It's fourth-and-goal, what do you want him to do? Yeah, he could have kicked the field goal. They don't kick field goals; they go for it there. He was doing what he's supposed to do. That's what he does."

Lions vs. Bears prediction, pick

While I can definitely see the Lions duplicating what they did in 2022 (upsetting Green Bay on the road in a game that meant nothing in terms of the playoffs), it's hard to pick against a Bears team that still has something to play for, along with the fact that there is a score to settle after losing by 31 points in Detroit back in Week 2. Pick: Bears, -3, Over 50.5