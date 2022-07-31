Evan McPherson wanted to put on a show during the Bengals' open practice on Saturday. On the final play of practice, that's exactly what Cincinnati's young kicker did.

In front of a crowd of nearly 30,000 fans, McPherson drilled a 65-yard kick, which would be the second-longest-made field goal in NFL history had it occurred during a regular season game. McPherson's kick on Saturday cleared the crossbar by several yards.



"We definitely planned it to … show the fans in attendance that it's actually possible," McPherson said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. "On a nice, warm day like that the ball's compressing really well, and I just hit that ball really well."

McPherson is looking to build off arguably the best season by a rookie kicker in NFL history. The 149th player taken in the 2021 NFL Draft, McPherson made 12 kicks of at least 50 yards, with a season-best of 58 yards. He had four game-winning kicks that includes two game-winners during the 2021 postseason, as the Bengals advanced to the Super Bowl for the third time in franchise history.

While he looks to make a similar impact on the Bengals in 2021, McPherson also has his sights set on possibly breaking Justin Tucker's one-year old record for the longest field goal in league annals. The Ravens' longtime kicker buried a 66-yard kick at Detroit last September.

"I mean, I think we showed it today," McPherson said. "If the situations were right at the end of the half or the end of a game, I think we're comfortable from 68, around there. Indoor, it's more 65-66."