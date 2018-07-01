LOOK: Browns' Baker Mayfield gets engaged to Emily Wilkinson
The 2018 NFL first-overall pick proposed to his girlfriend over the weekend
The weeks between mandatory minicamp and the start of training camp are the only true vacation time for NFL players. And for Baker Mayfield, the first-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and the Browns' franchise quarterback, that vacation included proposing to his girlfriend, Emily Wilkinson.
"Did you say yes?" Mayfield asked Wilkinson.
"Yeah, I think I did, right?" she responded with a laugh.
Just in case there was any confusion, Mayfield posted another photo to social media, this time showing him on bended knee with ring in hand.
"Can't wait to do life with the most perfect girl, Emily Wilkinson, I love you," Mayfield wrote on Instagram.
Browns coach Hue Jackson has maintained all offseason that veteran Tyrod Taylor will be the starting quarterback in 2018 and Mayfield seems content to wait for his opportunity. Last month, he called Taylor an "unbelievable" mentor.
"The guy that he is for this franchise, for all of our teammates is unbelievable," Mayfield said at the time. "For me to watch him and learn him has been great. He sets the bar high, shows up, his work ethic, it's a great situation for me to come into to have someone like that. It's good for me."
Browns' training camp begins on July 26, the team plays its first preseason game on Aug. 9 (at the Giants), and its first regular-season game on Sept. 9 (vs. the Steelers).
