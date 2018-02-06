LOOK: Carson Wentz gets engaged two days after Eagles' Super Bowl triumph
Sorry Philly fans, but Wentz is off the market
Winning a ring may have prompted Carson Wentz to give one away. On Tuesday, the Eagles quarterback announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend just two days removed from the Eagles' first Super Bowl win.
After helping rewrite Philly history with a title run that Wentz kicked off in 2017, the NFL MVP candidate took to Twitter to let the world know he's getting married.
Two things: Did we expect any less from Wentz to make the "now we both have a ring" joke before any of us could? And are any of us really surprised he found time to bring his beloved bride-to-be all the way to some kind of cobblestone castle for the proposal? This is why this guy got MVP votes, people. A class act on and off the field.
On an unrelated note, some might think the fact that the future Mrs. Wentz has collected a ring means Carson will have even more motivation to hit the field in 2018 and help the Eagles repeat as champs, thus upping his own ring tally.
In reality, no one poses much of a threat to his reign as the king of family jewelry.
-
Eagles fans not happy with Collinsworth
Philly fans were not impressed with the NBC Sports commentator
-
Super Bowl 53 picks, odds to win
R.J. White finished in the top 1 percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest and locks in Super Bowl...
-
Draft Top 32: Variety at top of CB class
The top of this cornerback class has cover men with differing sizes, contrasting skill set...
-
JT halftime prop 'slaughtered' one book
One online sportsbook took a huge loss on prop bet when Timberlake covered Prince's "I Would...
-
Gronk's home robbed, possible guns taken
The Patriots tight end might have had 'multiple safes and possible guns' robbed from his h...
-
Josh McDaniels officially hired by Colts
The Colts have McDaniels, making the AFC South very interesting; Pats are now short two co...
Add a Comment