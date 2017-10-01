LOOK: Jay-Z rocks custom Colin Kaepernick jersey during 'SNL' performance
Jay-Z performed his single 'Bam' with Damian Marley while wearing a jersey that read 'Colin K'
The 43rd season of "Saturday Night Live" premiered this Saturday night, with an episode hosted by Ryan Gosling. The musical guest for the evening was Jay-Z, who performed a trio of songs.
The first of those three tracks was "Bam," from his new album 4:44, which he performed alongside Damian Marley. Jay rocked a black No. 7 football jersey during the performance, and for a while one might have thought it was a Mike Vick jersey.
About halfway through the song, however, Jay-Z turned around and it was revealed that the back of the jersey actually read "Colin K," a clear reference to former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Jay did not call any other attention to the jersey by taking a knee or even talking about it, but he had previously dedicated a song to Kaepernick while performing a recent show in New York, and also reportedly turned down the NFL's offer to perform at halftime of Super Bowl LII.
