LOOK: NFL players plus LeBron react on Twitter to shocking Deshaun Watson injury

The season-ending injury suffered by Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Thursday sent shockwaves through the NFL.

Although he's only a rookie, Watson is clearly already one of the most well-liked players in the league, and if you need proof of that, all you have to do is head to Twitter to see the outpouring of support Watson received from his fellow NFL players.

After Watson tore his ACL, one of the first players to tweet to him was Teddy Bridgewater. The Vikings quarterback knows a thing or two about serious injuries after suffering a devastating knee injury in August 2016.

Damn @deshaunwatson this one hurt 🙏🏾. You’ll be back better than ever young 💯. — Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) November 2, 2017

Been overcoming adversity your entire life & never lost faith once. The battle is already won, claim ur victory, born winner. @deshaunwatson — Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) November 2, 2017

Several other NFL quarterbacks also sent out their prayer to Watson, including Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins, Jacoby Brissett, Brett Hundley and Hall of Famer Warren Moon.

I know you'll come back stronger from this. Prayers up @deshaunwatson pic.twitter.com/Z8FHhpgYnW — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 2, 2017

Prayers up for @deshaunwatson — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) November 2, 2017

Prayers for @deshaunwatson ! Hope for a speedy recovery. Big fan of yours! — Jacoby Brissett (@JBrissett12) November 2, 2017

Praying for ya @deshaunwatson ....🙏🏾 — Brett A. Hundley Jr (@bretthundley7) November 2, 2017

My heart goes out to @deshaunwatson on the news of injuring his ACL! Adversity is part of football. You will conquer it big time! #NFL pic.twitter.com/w8ghg1TKl1 — Warren Moon (@WMoon1) November 2, 2017

Michael Vick was also among the group that sent some prayers to Watson.

Praying for a speedy Recovery lil bruh!! ROY! @deshaunwatson ✊🏿 https://t.co/JY3Qb4wvTQ — Michael Vick (@MichaelVick) November 2, 2017

Watson also received a tweet from one of his teammates who's also out for the season: J.J. Watt.

Minor setback for a major comeback.

We’ve all seen what’s possible, can’t wait to see what’s next. With you every step of the way 4. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 2, 2017

Tweets for Watson came in from all around the NFL with at least one player from nearly every team sending a tweet to Watson.

Here's a look at some of those tweets.

Prayers up for the lil bro @deshaunwatson. — Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) November 2, 2017

Prayers Up for DESHAUN!!! So sad man...🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Jay Ajayi (@JayTrain23) November 2, 2017

Prayers up for @deshaunwatson minor set back for a major come back!!!!🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Melvin Ingram (@MelvinIngram) November 2, 2017

Prayers up for @deshaunwatson !! Hate to see somebody go down like that 🙏 — Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) November 2, 2017

Damn man... hurting for you bro. @deshaunwatson ... it's a long journey but you're a champion. Never waiver! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) November 2, 2017

Nooooo 🤦🏾‍♂️ Lord please heal him this is crazy! @deshaunwatson https://t.co/OhRpRMpgbw — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 2, 2017

Keep your head up young legend. Prayers up 🙏🏿 @deshaunwatson https://t.co/JqWnPVf5t8 — Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) November 2, 2017

Prayers up to @deshaunwatson — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) November 2, 2017

Fellow rookie Myles Garrett also sent a tweet to Watson.

@deshaunwatson Darn man.. get well soon! You were on an absolute tear and I know you'll come back even stronger! Live long and prosper!🖖🏾 — Myles Garrett (@MylesLGarrett) November 2, 2017

Watson didn't just receive tweets from NFL players, he also received a tweet of support from LeBron James.

This seriously just made me sad man!! Get well and stronger asap @deshaunwatson!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/Zhy9o2QCRU — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 2, 2017

The Texans quarterback will miss the final nine games of the season. Watson's ACL tear came on the same day that he was named both AFC Offensive Player of the Month and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for his electrifying October.

With 19 touchdown passes in seven games, Watson was on pace to smash the NFL rookie record for touchdown passes.