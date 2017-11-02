LOOK: NFL players plus LeBron react on Twitter to shocking Deshaun Watson injury
NFL players took to Twitter after learning of the shocking injury news to Deshaun Watson
The season-ending injury suffered by Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Thursday sent shockwaves through the NFL.
Although he's only a rookie, Watson is clearly already one of the most well-liked players in the league, and if you need proof of that, all you have to do is head to Twitter to see the outpouring of support Watson received from his fellow NFL players.
After Watson tore his ACL, one of the first players to tweet to him was Teddy Bridgewater. The Vikings quarterback knows a thing or two about serious injuries after suffering a devastating knee injury in August 2016.
Several other NFL quarterbacks also sent out their prayer to Watson, including Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins, Jacoby Brissett, Brett Hundley and Hall of Famer Warren Moon.
Michael Vick was also among the group that sent some prayers to Watson.
Watson also received a tweet from one of his teammates who's also out for the season: J.J. Watt.
Tweets for Watson came in from all around the NFL with at least one player from nearly every team sending a tweet to Watson.
Here's a look at some of those tweets.
Fellow rookie Myles Garrett also sent a tweet to Watson.
Watson didn't just receive tweets from NFL players, he also received a tweet of support from LeBron James.
The Texans quarterback will miss the final nine games of the season. Watson's ACL tear came on the same day that he was named both AFC Offensive Player of the Month and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for his electrifying October.
With 19 touchdown passes in seven games, Watson was on pace to smash the NFL rookie record for touchdown passes.
