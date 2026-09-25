The San Francisco 49ers have no interest in trading No. 2 quarterback Mac Jones this season, at least not yet.

General manager John Lynch received more questions about the potential availability of Jones given the flurry of early injuries to starting quarterbacks around the league, which includes Caleb Wiliams, Jaxson Dart and Jayden Daniels.

Jones agreed to terms this offseason on a contract restructuring with the 49ers, who gave him a bump in pay after he went 5-3 as a starter in Brock Purdy's absence last year while completing 69.6 percent of his passes with an average attempt distance of 7.4 YPA — both career bests.

The NFL's trade deadline is Nov. 10.

"I got to leave that alone," Lynch said this week, via KNBR. "What I will tell you is, I think a lot of people see all that and say, OK, there's opportunity. It also tells you we're very fortunate to have a guy like Brock (Purdy), franchise quarterback, but then to have a guy like Mac in the event (of Purdy getting injured).

"There's no more important position in football — they're all important — but I think we know as your quarterback goes, so goes your team. So, I think it's a really special situation to have Brock here and to have Mac here. And to have a guy we're really excited about with Kurtis Rourke."

Having two viable quarterbacks you can win with is vital to league success, a luxury most teams don't have. Over 11 games last season, Jones proved his value to the 49ers after throwing for 2,151 yards and 13 touchdowns with a 97.6 passer rating — the highest of his five-year career.

Jones will be a free agent at the end of the season after initially signing a two-year deal with San Francisco in 2025.

"I think back to Bill Walsh, maybe he was on to something when he had Joe Montana but he also brought Steve Young in here," Lynch said. "It's a good position to be in, a position of strength, and it provides opportunities in a number of ways, the most important way being that you're well insulated in the event something ever were to happen.

"And then there also are opportunities you receive calls and then you make decisions accordingly. But we love our situation at quarterback."

Purdy battled a turf toe situation last fall, giving way to Jones. Through two starts in his return to the lineup, Purdy is completing 80.4% of his passes for 492 yards and five touchdowns.

After beating the Rams to open in Australia and cruising past the Dolphins last week, it's clear the 49ers have Super Bowl hopes this fall with Purdy as their No. 1. If the team fades over the next seven weeks before the trade deadline, however, perhaps Lynch and the front office would engage in discussions with the promise of a healthy return of draft picks.

Unlike many teams entering Week 3, the 49ers are in a healthy position under center.