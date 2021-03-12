The road through 2020 was bumpy for a lot of folks and that includes Saints star receiver Michael Thomas. He was limited to just seven games throughout the regular season and had less than a thousand yards receiving for the first time in his career. Along with that decreased production due to an ankle injury he suffered in the opener, he also missed time due to disciplinary reasons and, for a moment, it looked like the clock was ticking on his time in New Orleans. That doesn't seem to be the case anymore, however, as the receiver is helping the organization out by restructuring his contract.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Thomas' restructure turns his base salary into a signing bonus and creates about $8.7 million in space for the Saints, who are currently trying to dig themselves out of one of the worst cap situations in the league. Thomas signed a five-year, $96 million contract with the club back in 2019 and did restructure his deal last year, so it isn't too surprising to see them go back down this road to further get their books in order.

At one point this offseason. New Orleans was around $60 million over the salary cap, which has since been set at $182.5 million, a sizable decrease from last offseason due to the effects of the pandemic.

Michael Thomas NO • WR • 13 TAR 55 REC 40 REC YDs 438 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

Along with Thomas, safety Malcolm Jenkins, left guard Andrus Peat, linebacker Demario Davis and defensive end Cameron Jordan are a few other Saints players who have restructured their deals to help the club with its cap conundrum. Quarterback Drew Brees, who is still mulling retirement, also tweaked his deal around to give the Saints cap relief.