Three-time Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans has restructured his contract in order to give the Buccaneers more cap space, according to Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report. Evans' restructure, which reportedly has created $9.56 million in cap space, played a key role in the Buccaneers being able to acquire running back Leonard Fournette, whose cap hit will be at least $2.5 million for the 2020 season. Tampa Bay, according to Over The Cap, had $2.18 million in cap space prior to signing Fournette, who rushed for a career-high 1,152 yards for the Jaguars in 2019.

Evans was initially slated to have a $17.95 million cap hit. His current cap hit is now $8.38 million after the team reduced Evans' 2020 base salary to $4 million and converting $12.75 million into guaranteed per-game roster bonuses. This is the second time Evans has restructured his contract since signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract in 2018.

Along with Fournette, the Buccaneers recently added veteran kicker Ryan Succop to their roster. An 11-year veteran, Succop spent his first six NFL seasons with the Chiefs before spending the last five seasons with the Titans. Succop, who missed most of the 2019 after undergoing knee surgery, recently beat out 2019 draft pick Matt Gay to become the Buccaneers' kicker for the 2020 season.

While the Buccaneers will showcase several new faces on the offensive side of the ball in 2020, Evans is expected to remain one of the team's focal points. The seventh overall pick in the 2014 draft, the 6-foot-5, 231-pound Evans has averaged 77 receptions for 1,210 receiving yards and six touchdowns during his time with the Buccaneers. He has already developed a rapport with Tom Brady, who is trying to become the fifth quarterback in league history to take multiple teams to the Super Bowl.

"He's the GOAT, on and off the field," Evans said of Brady, via ESPN's Jenna Laine. "It's crazy. He's a superstar -- the most accomplished player in our game in history, and he's just like everybody else," Evans said. "He just works extremely hard, he's always taking care of his body. He loves his family. He loves family time. He's just cool. He's a real down-to-earth guy.

"He's already up there as one of my favorite teammates, and we've only had a few practices together. So that says a lot. I'm learning a lot from him and hopefully we can tear it up this year."