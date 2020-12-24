The Chicago Bears find themselves on a bit of a win streak, as they have won back-to-back games since suffering through a six-game losing streak earlier in the year. A big reason for this has been Mitchell Trubisky's play -- which has noticeably improved over the past two weeks. The Bears have now scored 30 or more points in the last three games and find themselves back in the playoff race. It will still be a long shot when it comes to Chicago potentially playing postseason ball, but is this enough for the Bears to reconsider Trubisky and their quarterback situation at large?

Trubisky out-dueled Deshaun Watson in Week 14 by throwing for 237 yards and three touchdowns in the Bears' 36-7 win over the Houston Texans. The following week, he and David Montgomery took down a Minnesota Vikings team that Nick Foles could not beat earlier this year. With the Jacksonville Jaguars next up on the docket, it's very likely the Bears will secure a winning record for the first time since Week 9. Trubisky told reporters this week that he likes the direction the offensive is moving in, and also broke down where he is at as a player.

"I feel very comfortable right now," Trubisky said on Wednesday, via Pro Football Talk. "I think we keep getting better each week as an offense, which is important. We're gaining confidence as a unit and right now, we're executing at a high rate, which helps consistency across the board. And we've been efficient. So I definitely feel comfortable. And I'm very confident with where we're at, mindset with the guys and how we're handling each week."

This season, the Bears are 5-2 with Trubisky at quarterback while Foles is 2-5 as the starter. Chicago's offense averages almost 12 more points per game with the former No. 2 overall pick under center, and the ground game averages 96.4 more yards per game. The Bears declined Trubisky's fifth-year option and even after the past few weeks, not many Bears fans are going to be campaigning for their franchise to re-up with their former first-round pick. Still, Trubisky might be making some money for himself on the open market with these performances.

"I'm controlling what I can control at this point and I'm just trying to take control of my career and put it in the direction I want it to go," Trubisky said. "Sometimes you've got to be a little more assertive and speak up for what you want to happen, for what you believe in. And just go out there and continue to put the team first, like I have. Just continue to work hard, try to perfect my craft, keep getting better each and every day. But there was a little switch that flipped in the beginning where I just had to get that edge a little bit to where I've got to take control of my own destiny at this point."