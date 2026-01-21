When you think of players who frequent AFC and NFC championship games, names like Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning and Patrick Mahomes probably come to mind. Perhaps surprisingly, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo does as well, set to be in his seventh conference championship. That sits tied with Mahomes for third-most in NFL history. Only Brady (14) and Montana (8) are ahead of him.

Garoppolo accomplished this feat on three different teams, the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers and now the Los Angeles Rams over his 12-year career. While he didn't start in all seven, he still has the bragging rights.

In total his teams are 3-3 in conference championship games, so Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks will be the tie breaker. The Seahawks are 2.5-point favorites, per DraftKings

Garoppolo was the backup for Brady when they defeated the Indianapolis Colts 45-7 in 2014, when they lost to the Denver Broncos 20-18 in 2015 and when they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 in 2016.

The 2014 season ended with a Super Bowl win and a ring for Garoppolo, with the Patriots defeating the Seattle Seahawks 28-24. He got his second ring in 2016, when New England delivered its historic comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Garoppolo has more rings than Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre, Russell Wilson, Steve Young and Joe Namath and has the same number of rings as Manning.

In 2019, Garoppolo got his chance as a starter and went to three NFC Championships with the San Francisco 49ers, who he joined in 2017. His first was a 37-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers and was his only conference championship win as a starter. He went on to his first and only Super Bowl as QB1, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Two years later he found himself back in the NFC Championship and lost 20-17 to his future team, the Rams. In 2022 he lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 31-7.

The 34-year-old joined the Rams as a backup to Matthew Stafford in 2024 and won't see playing time on Sunday unless something significant happens. As a starter, Garoppolo is 43-21 and played in 85 games total, with 13,599 passing yards, 82 touchdowns and 42 interceptions.