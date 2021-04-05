The NFL is always trying to find a way to make an event significant in an attempt for fans to pay attention to football all year -- which has played out masterfully for the league. This time, the shield may have outdone itself.

According to NBC Sports' Peter King, the NFL is considering a "Midnight Madness"-style opening to training camps in late July. The league is attempting to have 28 teams open on the same date with some fanfare for each opening, similar to how college basketball programs host their first practice in October.

How can the league pull this off? The new collective bargaining agreement, which starts this year, mandates teams to open training camp 47 days before their first regular-season game. Two undetermined teams will meet in the "NFL Kickoff Game" to open the season on Thursday, Sept. 9, while the Steelers and Cowboys are scheduled to play in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game on Aug. 5. That leaves 28 teams available to kickoff training camps on the same date.

If the NFL can pull off this type of event, the date is expected to be Tuesday, July 27 -- which would be 47 days before the start of the first Sunday of the regular season. The league still would have some kinks to work out (i.e. the Week 1 "Monday Night Football" game since those teams will start a day later), but the NFL wants to make a dormant time on the league calendar more meaningful.

In addition to the "Midnight Madness" style to pen the start of camps, preseason games are no longer expected to be played on Thursday nights. According to King, the new three-week preseason will have games played on Fridays through Sundays beginning the weekend of Aug. 13-15.

Week 4 of the preseason traditionally had all games on Thursday night, but with that week eliminated there is no need to play Thursday games on the exhibition schedule other than the Hall of Fame game. After the third and final preseason week (Aug. 27-29), the league will have a bye before teams prepare for Week 1 of the regular season.

What the NFL has planned for this late-summer slate will be determined soon, as the league continues to find ways to make the product more exciting.