Developing a successful NFL DFS strategy can take many forms, but one of the most common approaches is focusing on games with the highest projected point totals when identifying top NFL DFS picks and building NFL DFS stacks.The highest over/under in the NFL odds for the Sunday main slate is 49.5 in the Cowboys vs. Panthers matchup. Other potential high-scoring matchups on Sunday include 49ers vs. Buccaneers, Seahawks vs. Jaguars, and Colts vs. Cardinals. Thus, you can expect stars like Dak Prescott, Tetairoa McMillan, Christian McCaffrey and Jonathan Taylor to be core players in many NFL DFS lineups.

Players of that caliber, however, will set back your NFL DFS salary cap, forcing you to search for more potential NFL DFS sleepers and NFL DFS values. Should players like Daniel Jones or Baker Mayfield find their way into your quarterback slot for Sunday's main slate? Will underperforming players like Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins finally live up to their price tags on NFL DFS sites? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Sunday or locking in NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out SportsLine's advanced NFL DFS lineup optimizer.

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, where they can pick at Underdog and get $100 in site credits after making a $5 wager:

The DFS Optimizer uses info from the SportsLine Advanced-Data Projection Model and DFS Professional Millionaire Mike McClure to identify top DFS picks/plays for any slate on betting apps like DraftKings and FanDuel. It simulates every game 10,000 times to help DFS players optimize and build winning DraftKings and FanDuel lineups. Optimize, export, and enter lineups confidently with injury updates, floor and ceiling player projections, and Vegas lines and picks all with one winning tool for sports betting apps.

Now, SportsLine's NFL DFS Optimizer has turned its attention to Sunday's 2025 NFL Week 6 schedule and just locked in its top daily Fantasy football lineups. You can only see its optimal lineups at SportsLine.

New users can get $50 in Pick6 credits at DraftKings when they play $5.

Top NFL Week 6 DFS picks for Sunday

One of the optimizer's top DFS value picks for Sunday is Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ($6,500 on DraftKings and $8,000 on FanDuel). The former fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State had his 2024 season shortened by injury, but he still managed to throw for 1,978 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions in eight games, finishing with an 86.0 passer rating. In 2025, he has rebounded with one of his most efficient starts in years.

Through five weeks, Prescott has 1,356 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. The 32-year-old has regained his rhythm as the leader of the Cowboys' offense, showcasing improved decision-making and accuracy. His ability to extend plays and deliver under pressure has been a major factor in keeping Dallas competitive early in the season. See who else to pick here.

The optimizer's NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Rams running back Kyren Williams ($6,300 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel). The former fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame burst onto the 2024 season as the Rams' every-down workhorse, carrying the ball 316 times for 1,299 yards and scoring 14 rushing touchdowns, while also adding 34 catches for 182 receiving yards. His volume and versatility marked him as one of L.A.'s most reliable offensive weapons.

In 2025, he's off to a another solid start. Through five weeks, he's already logged 82 carries for 368 yards (4.5 yards per carry) with one rushing score, and chipped in as a receiver with 16 catches for 118 yards and three receiving touchdowns. Despite sharing some of the workload with Blake Corum, Williams remains the focal point of the backfield and has even secured a three-year, $33 million contract extension from the Rams. You can see the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks here.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to build Sunday Week 6 NFL DFS lineups

The NFL DFS Optimizer is also targeting multiple undervalued players who could explode for huge numbers on Sunday. Those players could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who they are, and the rest of the optimizer's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

So what is the optimal NFL DFS lineup for Sunday, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer huge value? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice and stacks, all from an NFL DFS optimizer that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.