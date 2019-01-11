NFL odds, picks for Divisional Round: Proven computer model backing Over in Saints vs. Eagles

Freezing temperatures are expected in Kansas City and New England for the NFL divisional schedule, while conditions should be nearly perfect in Los Angeles. And, of course, the Saints play inside the cozy confines of the Superdome. Vegas is keeping an eye on NFL weather forecasts to see how Mother Nature will affect NFL spreads and totals this weekend. The latest NFL odds for the divisional round feature all four home teams as favorites. The Chiefs (-5), Rams (-7), Patriots (-4) and Saints (-8) are all laying points this week, with each favored by more than a field goal. NFL odds could continue to move as weather changes and injury reports are released, so be sure to check out the latest 2019 NFL picks and playoff predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer before locking in any of your own.

Now it has examined the latest divisional round NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its NFL picks and predictions are in. One of the top divisional round NFL picks the model recommends: Go over (50) in the Saturday night NFC showdown between the Cowboys and Rams.

The Cowboys have gone over in their past two games with room to spare, including clearing it by a whopping 32.5 points in the regular-season finale against the Giants. Their offense has exceeded expectations recently, while the Rams boast the No. 2 scoring offense in the NFL. That combination gives this matchup a strong chance to hit the 50s. In fact, SportsLine's model is calling for 52 total points, clearing the over in more than half of simulations. It also says there's plenty of value on one side of the spread, a pick you can only see at SportsLine

Another one of the divisional round NFL predictions from the model: The over (50.5) hits when the Eagles visit the Saints on Sunday.

The total has dropped half-a-point since the opening line, providing even more value as the high-powered Saints take on the defending Super Bowl champions, who have been red-hot since Nick Foles took over at quarterback.

The Eagles won five of their last six during the regular season and averaged 28.6 points in the final three games, all Foles starts. Combine those numbers with a New Orleans team that averaged 31.5 points per game and the total score has a strong chance of rising into the mid-50 and beyond, especially inside the Superdome. The model is calling for 55 total points, clearing the Over in well over half of simulations.

Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs (-5, 57)

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angles Rams (-7, 49.5)

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots (-4, 47.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints (-8, 50.5)