NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 14: Proven computer model makes best predictions

While there could be several blowouts this week, there are also plenty of tight lines available according to the latest NFL odds. The visiting San Francisco 49ers are two-point underdogs against the New Orleans Saints in a matchup of 10-2 teams, according to the latest NFL spreads. Out West, the Tennessee Titans, who have won three straight, are 2.5-point favorites over the Raiders in Oakland.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are two-point road favorites in the desert against the Arizona Cardinals. And Sunday Night Football features one of the tightest NFL spreads of the season as the Seattle Seahawks host Los Angeles Rams in a pick'em. All of the Week 14 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 14 NFL picks now.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago.

The computer examined the latest Week 14 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 14 NFL predictions are in.

Week 14 NFL picks to target

One of the model's strongest Week 14 NFL predictions comes in Sunday's 1 p.m. ET matchup between the New Orleans Saints (-2) and San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints are a strong 8-4 against the spread this season and a perfect 2-0 against the number versus teams like the Niners that are allowing fewer than 21 points per game.

New Orleans is riding a three-game winning streak into Sunday, beating the Falcons, Panthers and Buccaneers to clinch the NFC South with four games remaining. Quarterback Drew Brees has thrown for 723 yards and seven touchdowns against just one interception in that span, completing 73 percent of his throws. And receiver Michael Thomas was named the NFC's Offensive Player of the Month after catching 37 passes for 415 yards and two TDs in four November games.

The 49ers are coming off a crushing loss at Baltimore and have been away from the Bay Area ever since. The model says the grueling schedule catches up to San Francisco, as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has the same chance of throwing a touchdown as an interception. The model says the Saints cover in well over 50 percent of simulations and also has a slight lean to the over (44.5).

Week 14 NFL odds

