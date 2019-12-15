NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 15: Advanced computer model gives top predictions
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 15 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
The Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers are key parts of the 2019 NFL playoff picture since they hold the final two AFC wild-card spots heading into Week 15. They meet up on Sunday, with the latest Week 15 NFL odds showing the Steelers as slim one-point favorites. At just a point, it's one of the slimmest NFL lines of the week. Rams vs. Cowboys (+1.5) and Texans vs. Titans (-3) are among the other games that will help shape the NFL playoff bracket.
Are the best values on those Week 15 NFL spreads, or is there an overlooked matchup like Dolphins vs. Giants (-3) that's a better play? Before finalizing any picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions from the team at SportsLine. All of the Week 15 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 15 NFL picks now.
Winning picks from a proven model
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It's on a 95-64 roll on top-rated picks that dates back to 2017, and last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players.
Anyone who has followed it has consistently beaten NFL odds and is way up. Now, the computer examined the latest Week 15 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its Week 15 NFL predictions are in.
Week 15 NFL picks to target
One of the model's strongest Week 15 NFL predictions is that the Jacksonville Jaguars (+6.5) stay within the spread against the Oakland Raiders. Both sides have been ice cold against the spread recently. The Jaguars have failed to cover in five straight games, while the Raiders haven't beaten the number in their last four.
But SportsLine's model has considered that Oakland has struggled as a favorite in recent years. In fact, the Raiders have covered just 17 times in their last 53 games as the favorite, and with the spread moving to 6.5 points after opening at 5.5, the challenge is even greater. SportsLine's model projects that Jacksonville stays within the spread in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the under (46.5) also has plenty of value because that hits well over 50 percent of the time as well.
The model also has made the call against the spread, on the over-under, and on the money line for every other game on the Week 15 NFL schedule. It's also projecting a favored Super Bowl contender to go down hard in an upset, so you need to see its NFL picks before locking in any of your own. Get every pick for every game here.
Week 15 NFL odds
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions (+5.5, 46)
- Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins (+6.5, 39)
- Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-4.5, 40.5)
- New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals (+10.5, 41.5)
- Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (-3, 51)
- Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers (+6, 49.5)
- Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5, 44.5)
- Miami Dolphins at New York Giants (-3, 45.5)
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Oakland Raiders (-6.5, 46.5)
- Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals (+2.5, 49)
- Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers (+1.5, 45.5)
- Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers (-10.5, 48.5)
- Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys (+1.5, 48.5)
- Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers (-1, 37)
- Indianapolis Colts at New Orleans Saints (-9, 46.5)
Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 15 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender gets stunned?
