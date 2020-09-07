The world has changed since Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs hoisted the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl 54, but football returns on Thursday with Chiefs vs. Texans. The Bears named Mitchell Trubisky the starter over Nick Foles for their opener against the Lions. After that line opened with the Lions favored by 1.5, Detroit is now a three-point home favorite over Chicago in the latest Week 1 NFL odds at William Hill.

The defending NFC champion 49ers (-7) are one of the biggest favorites in Week 1 as they host the Cardinals for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, but can they cover one of the largest NFL spreads? With so many changes during the offseason and no preseason to get a gauge on how new additions are being utilized across the league, placing your Week 1 NFL bets could be challenging. All of the Week 1 NFL lines are listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best Week 1 NFL picks now.

Top NFL predictions for Week 1

One of the top Week 1 NFL predictions the model recommends: The Bills cover as 6.5-point home favorites over the Jets on Sunday. Bills quarterback Josh Allen took a major step forward from his rookie season, completing 58.8 percent of his passes for 3,089 yards and 20 touchdowns a year ago. More importantly, he added 510 yards and nine more scores on the ground. Allen adds wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a receiving unit that already includes 1,000-yard receiver John Brown, while rookie Zack Moss joins Devin Singletary to form a backfield that should play complimentary football for one of the NFL's best defenses.

The model predicts that Allen produces more than 260 total yards and two total touchdowns, while the Bills' defense records three sacks and forces two turnovers. That's why the Bills win in nearly 60 percent of simulations. The under (39.5) also hits well over 50 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 1 NFL picks from the model: The Baltimore Ravens (-8) cover at home against the Cleveland Browns. Baltimore was the AFC's top team during the regular season last year, but was bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the Titans. They're motivated to take the next step in 2020 as reigning MVP Lamar Jackson begins his second full season under center.

Baltimore also added to its elite rushing attack by drafting J.K. Dobbins, who will join Mark Ingram in the backfield. The Ravens cover in well over 50 percent of simulations, while the over (48.5) clears almost 60 percent of the time.

NFL odds, matchups for Week 1

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5, 54)

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots (-6, 43)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-8, 48.5)

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-6.5, 39.5)

Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers (+2.5, 47.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons (+1.5, 49)

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins (+6, 43)

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (-3, 43.5)

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (+7.5, 45)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (-2.5, 46)

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals (+3, 44)

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (-7, 49)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-3.5, 49.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams (+2.5, 51.)

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants (+4.5, 47.5)

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos (-1.5, 41)