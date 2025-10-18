The Indianapolis Colts look to keep control of the AFC South race when they travel to Los Angeles to battle the Chargers in a key AFC matchup between conference contenders. Both teams are 4-0 against AFC foes in 2025. The Colts are coming off a 31-27 win over the Arizona Cardinals for their second win in a row. The Chargers (4-2), who lead the AFC West, pulled out a 29-27 win over the Miami Dolphins. L.A. is favored by 1.5 points, and there are a number of intriguing matchups on the Week 7 NFL schedule, including Eagles vs. Vikings (+1.5), Commanders vs. Cowboys (-1.5) and Buccaneers vs. Lions (-5.5) on 'Monday Night Football.'

Which other teams have value to include in Week 7 NFL parlay bets, and which side of the NFL odds should you target? Before locking in any Week 7 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

LIMITED TIME: Use promo code CHAMPIONSHIP to get your first month at SportsLine for $1 JOIN NOW.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 42-25 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has scoured the Week 7 NFL odds and locked in five confident NFL best bets. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 7 NFL picks at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins:

Top Week 7 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Chicago Bears (-4.5, 46.5) to cover against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The Bears are looking to snap an eight-game losing streak in the series, having last beaten the Saints 27-24 in overtime on Dec. 11, 2008. Chicago is coming off a 'Monday Night Football' win against the Washington Commanders. The Saints dropped a 25-19 decision to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The Bears are led by quarterback Caleb Williams, who is coming off a season in which he threw for 3,541 yards and 20 touchdowns with six interceptions. The Saints, meanwhile, have dropped five of six. Their only win came in Week 5, a 26-14 victory over the New York Giants. The model has Chicago winning outright almost 70% of the time and covering in well over 50% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here, and bet the Bears to cover here:

How to make Week 7 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including backing an underdog that it says will not only cover, but win outright. You can only see the model's Week 7 NFL best bets and NFL parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 7 NFL picks, and which NFL matchups should you target for an epic 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 7 NFL best bets from a model on a 42-25 run on top-rated picks, and find out.