NFL halftime shows have evolved since the beginning of the league. What began as marching bands and local high school bands has now turned into full productions.

Thanksgiving has featured big performances from top artists since 1997, when Reba McEntire performed at the first Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff halftime show, which kicks off the Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Campaign and encourages fans to give back to those in need.

This year, three games will be played on Thanksgiving Day. Bears vs. Lions will be played at 1 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+, Eagles vs. Cowboys will take place at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX, and the Chiefs and Bills face off at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

Wu-Tang Clan will perform in Detroit, Miranda Lambert in Texas, and the Goo Goo Dolls in New York. This doesn't include the first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams, where U2 will perform at halftime.

Here is a look at 10 of the most memorable Thanksgiving halftime show performances:

Creed, 2001

You can't mention Thanksgiving halftime shows without mentioning Creed's Texas performance. There were silk aerial dancers, a man flying through with giant wings, mimes, choir singers and many other elements that left people with a lot of questions.

Dolly Parton, 2023

A 77-year-old Dolly Parton took the stage in a Dallas Cowgirl costume and proved why she is a country music legend. She performed "Jolene," "9 to 5" and made a medley with Queen's "We Will Rock You" and "We Are The Champions." Any Dolly performance is automatically iconic, and this was no different.

Reba McEntire, 1997

Since she kicked off the tradition of Thanksgiving halftime shows, McEntire has to make the list. She performed at Texas Stadium with a choir and dancers, along with the Cowboys cheerleaders. The country music legend performed on a star stage and wore Cowboys blue.

Destiny's Child, 2004

Any Destiny's Child performance is automatically memorable. The Texas natives were an obvious choice for a Texas halftime show. The trio performed "Lose My Breath" and "Soldier" from their final studio album. A marching band and cheerleaders joined their performance.

Mariah Carey, 2005

Mariah Carey may be the queen of Christmas, but she also knows how to put on a great Thanksgiving performance. The pop diva performed "Shake It Off" and "Don't Forget About Us" from her album The Emancipation of Mimi. The Ford Field performance also included a marching band and dancers. Carey began the performance being carried by men in football uniforms. People on the field created an "M" and "C."

Carrie Underwood, 2006

Carrie Underwood has become an NFL staple, as the singer of Sunday Night Football's theme song. Her ties to the NFL also include a Thanksgiving halftime show performance. She sang her hit song "Before He Cheats" and "We're Young and Beautiful" in Texas, with an elaborate backdrop and silk aerial dancers.

Sheryl Crow, 2005

Sheryl Crow brought down the Texas house with her rock vibes on Thanksgiving Day. She performed "Good Is Good" and her biggest hit "If It Makes You Happy." With acrobatic dancers and ribbon twirlers, her exciting performance became an instant classic.

Jonas Brothers, 2008, 2022

The Jonas Brothers are one of the biggest boy bands of the early 2000s and 2010s, and their performance was a hit with any Disney Channel fans. The Jonas Brothers performed in 2008, singing hits including "Lovebug" and "Burnin Up." They became the first-ever repeat performers when they returned in 2022, singing new hits including "Only Human." Both performances were at the Cowboys' home.

Kelly Clarkson, 2007

The American Idol winner and Texas native performed in front of the Cowboys' home fans. She performed "Walk Away," "Never Again," and "Since U Been Gone" in front of Dallas cheerleaders, pyrotechnics, and flashing lights.

Jack White, Eminem, 2025

Jack White headlined last year's Lions Thanksgiving halftime show and surprised fans by bringing out Eminem. White opened with "That's How I'm Feeling" before introducing Eminem, who performed "Till I Collapse." The two Detroit natives were a hit with the Ford Field crowd.