We've reached the end of the road of the 2025 regular season. For some, all that stands between them in the playoffs is Week 18, while others are looking into the abyss of the offseason after this upcoming weekend. As we inch closer to the finish line, however, there's still plenty that needs to be determined over this final regular-season slate.

We already know 12 of the 14 playoff teams that'll be vying for a Lombardi Trophy, but the positioning is still largely up in the air, which includes both No. 1 seeds. In the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will duke it out for the NFC West title and the top seed in the conference on Saturday night. Meanwhile, all the Denver Broncos need to do is defeat the Los Angeles Chargers, and they'll be the No. 1 seed in the AFC. If they fall, that'll open the door for both the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars to potentially rise up.

On top of seeding implications, we also have a couple of do-or-die divisional matchups potentially on deck. The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to battle for the AFC North crown, with the loser being eliminated from playoff contention. Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers could also be thrown into a winner-take-all showdown for the NFC South. However, if the Atlanta Falcons win out, that'll thrust Carolina atop the division regardless.

So, as you can see, there's plenty of action still in store for us before we put this season to bed. But how do the oddsmakers view this game? Who do they have pegged as the early favorites? Below, we'll take our first look at the lines for Week 18.

Week 18 early odds

All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook; all games on Sunday unless noted.

Game Early line Early total Early moneyline Panthers at Buccaneers (Saturday) Buccaneers -3 43.5 Panthers +136, Buccaneers -162 Seahawks at 49ers (Saturday) 49ers -1.5 49.5 Seahawks -110, 49ers -110 Browns at Bengals Bengals -7 44.5 Browns +285, Bengals -360 Packers at Vikings Vikings -6.5 37.5 Packers +235, Vikings -290 Cowboys at Giants Cowboys -5.5 52.5 Cowboys -245, Giants +200 Colts at Texans Texans -10.5 40.5 Colts +440, Texans -599 Saints at Falcons Falcons -2.5 43.5 Saints +120, Falcons -142 Titans at Jaguars Jaguars -10.5 46.5 Titans +500, Jaguars -699 Cardinals at Rams Rams -9.5 47.5 Cardinals +380, Rams -500 Chiefs at Raiders Chiefs -5.5 35.5 Chiefs -245, Raiders +200 Lions at Bears Bears -2.5 49.5 Lions +120, Bears -142 Dolphins at Patriots Patriots -10 45.5 Dolphins +440, Patriots -599 Chargers at Broncos Broncos -7.5 39.5 Chargers +280, Broncos -355 Commanders at Eagles Eagles -8.5 42.5 Commanders +310, Eagles -395 Jets at Bills Bills -9.5 39.5 Jets +360, Bills -469 Ravens at Steelers Ravens -3.5 40.5 Ravens -180, Steelers +150

Notable movement, trends

Panthers at Buccaneers (Saturday)

As we noted above, there are a couple of permutations that could lead the Panthers to the NFC South title. The easiest is them simply defeating the Bucs on Saturday. However, even if they lose, they could still win the division if the Falcons defeat the Rams on Monday night to wrap up Week 17 and take down the Saints in their regular-season finale. Despite having that inside track at the moment, Carolina is an underdog with the Buccaneers laying 3 points in this matchup. That's down, however, after this line initially opened with the hook at Tampa Bay -3.5. The Buccaneers have been the worst team to back ATS this season, coming into Week 18 with a league-low 31.3% cover rate (5-11 ATS). That includes a 1-6 ATS record at Raymond James Stadium, which is the second-lowest cover rate in the league (14.3%). The Panthers are 4-4 ATS on the road this season.

Seahawks at 49ers (Saturday)

The line for this game has been turned on its head. After the Seahawks initially opened as a 1.5-point road favorite, the Niners have since shifted to the favorite and the ones laying 1.5 points. This comes after San Francisco pulled off a thrilling win over the Bears on Sunday night, where Brock Purdy continued his stellar pace with five total touchdowns. As a reminder, this game is not only for the NFC West title, but also the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Seattle has been one of the best road teams in the NFL this season, coming into this pivotal matchup with a 7-1 ATS record away from Lumen Field. That 87.5% cover rate on the road is tied for the best in the NFL. Meanwhile, San Francisco is 3-3-1 ATS this season in Santa Clara.

Browns at Bengals

This game has no playoff implications to it, but Cincinnati's offense is playing like one of the best in the NFL in recent weeks. That's, in part, why the Bengals opened as a touchdown favorite over Cleveland in this regular-season finale. The Bengals are averaging 41 points per game over the last two weeks, and will look to improve on their 4-4 ATS record at home. As for the Browns, they've been the worst road team in the NFL this season, coming into Week 18 with a 1-6 ATS record. That 14.3% cover rate on the road is the lowest in the league, and their average margin of victory in this spot is -14.6 points.

Colts at Texans

The Texans already have a playoff spot clinched, but still have an outside shot at winning the AFC South, so they'll likely be going full tilt in this game. That's why Houston opened as a 9.5-point favorite, and that number has since jumped to -10.5. The Texans are 5-3 ATS at home this season, while Indy -- who is out of the playoff race -- has lost six straight and are 3-3-1 ATS on the road this season.

Titans at Jaguars

Similar to the game above, this game means a great deal to the Jaguars, so they likely won't opt to rest starters. They need to fend off the Texans in the AFC South race and, just as important, could still vault up to the No. 1 seed if both the Broncos and Patriots fall in Week 18. That gives them plenty of reason to play this game firing on all cylinders, and that's why they are now a 10.5-point favorite. Jacksonville's 6-1 ATS record at home (85.7% cover rate) is the best in the NFL coming into Week 18. Tennessee is 3-3-1 ATS on the road.

Packers at Vikings

Unlike those two games above, the Green Bay Packers may have a playoff spot clinched, but have nothing to play for in Week 18. They are already locked into the No. 7 seed, so they'll, in all likelihood, rest their starters as their roster is pretty banged up. The oddsmakers believe that to be the case as the Vikings are a 6.5-point favorite, which is up from the 6-point spread at the open. The total for this game (37.5) is also one of the lowest on the slate, which is another indication that Green Bay could rest its starters.

Saints at Falcons

Both of these teams are playing for pride at this point, with both of them already eliminated from playoff contention. However, if Atlanta pulls off the upset over the Rams on Monday night, the Panthers will be rooting for them in this game, as Carolina will win the NFC South if the Falcons go 2-0 down the stretch. That said, this looks to be a tightly contested matchup. The Falcons opened as a 3-point favorite, but that spread has since fallen below the field goal threshold to -2.5. Atlanta is just 2-4 ATS at home this season, while the Saints are 5-3 ATS on the road.

Cowboys at Giants

The Cowboys opened as a 4.5-point favorite, and that has since jumped up to -5.5. Dallas will have the rest advantage over the Giants after playing on Christmas. Meanwhile, New York is coming off a win over the Raiders on Sunday that took them out of the inside track of the No. 1 overall pick. The Cowboys are 3-5 ATS on the road this season, while the Giants are 3-4 ATS at MetLife Stadium.

Lions at Bears

The Bears' loss to the 49ers on Sunday night took them out of the running for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but they still have something to play for in Week 18. A win would clinch them the No. 2 seed in the conference. A loss and an Eagles win, however, would see them fall to the No. 3 seed. Those could be enough stakes for Ben Johnson to play his starters throughout, and that's why they've moved to a 2.5-point favorite after opening at -1.5. The Lions will have the rest advantage after playing on Christmas, but they are reeling after committing six turnovers to Minnesota, which eliminated them from playoff consideration. Chicago is 5-2 ATS at home this season, while Detroit is 3-5 ATS on the road.

Chiefs at Raiders

This game has more to do with the 2026 NFL Draft than anything else. After falling to the Giants on Sunday, all the Raiders need to do is lose to Kansas City next weekend, and they'll possess the No. 1 overall pick. With that in mind, it's no surprise to see the Chiefs open as a 5.5-point road favorite despite being on their third-string quarterback. Las Vegas is 3-5 ATS at home this season.

Cardinals at Rams

This line will be very interesting to monitor throughout the week, especially after Los Angeles' Week 17 matchup with the Falcons on Monday night. The Rams cannot jump up to the No. 1 seed or win the NFC West and will enter the playoffs as a wild card entry. That could lead Sean McVay to rest starters in the final week, which would almost certainly send this line into a tailspin. At the moment, L.A. is a 9.5-point favorite over Arizona after the line opened at Rams -8.5.

Dolphins at Patriots

New England is a 10-point favorite at home over Miami, which is down a touch after this spread opened at Patriots -10.5. The Patriots already secured the AFC East crown in Week 17, but could still jump to the No. 1 seed in the conference with a win and Broncos loss. With Denver kicking off at the same time as the Patriots, that'll likely lead to Mike Vrabel playing his starters, which is why we're looking at a double-digit spread. That said, New England hasn't been the strongest home team to back, coming into the final week of the regular season with a 3-4-1 ATS record at Gillette Stadium.

Jets at Bills

Buffalo's loss to Philadelphia on Sunday eliminated them from winning the AFC East. With a playoff berth already clinched, all they'd be playing for in Week 18 is seeding, which may not be the biggest motivation for Sean McDermott's club. That's why we're seeing this spread dip considerably. The Bills opened as a 12.5-point favorite over the Jets, but that has since fallen to -8.5.

Chargers at Broncos

All Denver needs to do is win this game, and it will clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the home-field advantage along with the first-round bye that comes with it. Judging by the spread, they seem well on their way as the Broncos have opened as a 7.5-point favorite over Los Angeles. The Chargers already have a playoff berth clinched and cannot leapfrog Denver in the division, so they'd only be playing for wild card seeding. It'll be interesting to see if Jim Harbaugh elects to rest key guys.

Commanders at Eagles

Philadelphia's win over the Bills and the Niners fending off the Bears on Sunday keep the Eagles in range of jumping up to the No. 2. They'd need to clear Chicago by a full game, thanks to losing the head-to-head tiebreaker, so they'll need to take down the Commanders and hope that Detroit pulls off the upset at Soldier Field. With that in mind, Nick Sirianni will likely play his starters, and the odds indicate that as well. Philly opened as a 7.5-point favorite, and that has since moved up to 8.5. The Eagles are 4-3 ATS at Lincoln Financial Field this season.

Ravens at Steelers

We conclude the 2025 regular season in Pittsburgh, where the Steelers and Ravens will duke it out for the AFC North title. The winner will advance as the No. 4 seed in the playoff picture, while the other will be eliminated, so this is effectively a playoff game. Even with the status of Lamar Jackson still clouded, Baltimore is a growing favorite in this matchup. The Ravens opened as a field goal favorite and have since had the hook attacked, laying 3.5 points on the road. Pittsburgh is 4-3 ATS at home this season, which includes a 1-2 ATS record as a home underdog. Meanwhile, Baltimore is 4-3 ATS on the road and specifically 3-3 ATS as a road favorite.