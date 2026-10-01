Every NFL season will bring with it some surprises, and this year is no exception. We expect a few more to come in Week 4.

The Rams, who were thought to be a superteam coming into the year, are 1-2, Drake Maye leads the NFL in interceptions after being runner-up for MVP last year, and the Raiders are one of the remaining undefeated teams in the NFL at 3-0. Had you told someone any one of those outcomes back in the summer, they likely would've laughed in your face. That's the crazy part about the NFL and why it's embedded in the fabric of the country; It's so unpredictable.

That said, we try to do our best to put you on to some of those unexpected developments before they reveal themselves around the corner. For instance, we told you last week that Jets rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq was primed for a breakout performance and set to find the end zone, which he did with an amazing diving reception.

Naturally, given the unpredictability of the league, we won't bat a thousand here -- like predicting a stinker for the Steelers offense only for them to post 30 points in Week 3. That said, we'll try to put you on to some of the potential storylines/performances bubbling just under the surface of the league that could rear their heads in Week 4.

Kyle Pitts pops on "Monday Night Football"

Kyle Pitts ATL • TE • #8 TAR 6 REC 2 REC YDs 20 REC TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

I feel like I have to disclose this like I'm some sort of stockbroker: This is NOT fantasy football advice. I wouldn't let Pitts sniff a starting spot in lineups if you can help it, as he's continued to disappoint managers.

That said, I think he pops (by his standards) on Monday night as the Falcons visit the New Orleans Saints. Pitts has been bad this season, catching just two of his six targets for 20 yards over three games played. Yuck.

If Pitts was going to show any signs of life for the Falcons offense, it should be in this head-to-head. So far this season, the Saints have allowed the second-most receptions (25) and third-most receiving yards (250) to tight ends. While the bulk of that damage was done by Brock Bowers last week when he hauled in 10 balls for 116 yards receiving and a touchdown, Sam LaPorta (five catches for 48 yards) and Mark Andrews (six catches for 49 yards) had respectable showings as well.

Given how low the expectations have fallen for Pitts, if he notches 50 receiving yards, it'd feel like a more improbable feat than Neil Armstrong setting foot on the moon. That said, Pitts did record six catches (on nine targets) for 58 yards the last time he faced New Orleans back in Week 18 last season.

With Atlanta's offense getting a shot in the arm with the return of Michael Penix Jr., Pitts could see a little bounce back in the Superdome.

Gambling angle to note: Kyle Pitts' over/under receiving yards total for Week 4 is 28.5 (-111 to the over). He is +175 to reach 40 receiving yards and +306 to reach 50 receiving yards (via DraftKings Sportsbook).

Jahmyr Gibbs rushes for more than 150 yards

Jahmyr Gibbs DET • RB Att 65 Yds 307 TD 4 FL 1 View Profile

The Detroit Lions running back has been sensational through the first three weeks of the season and already has a 156-yard rushing performance on his résumé against New Orleans in the season opener. Gibbs has the most touches (83) by any player through the first three games since Derrick Henry in 2021, so saying he's the centerpiece of the Detroit offense would be an understatement. This week, he gets a tasty matchup against the Carolina Panthers on "Sunday Night Football," where he could put on a monster show, specifically to the tune of 150 yards rushing or more.

Gibbs already has three games where he's topped 150 yards rushing, including that matchup against the Saints earlier this year. Not only that, but he's also rushed for over 200 yards once in his career, doing it back in Week 12 of last season against the Giants (219 rushing yards). On Sunday, he'll face a Carolina run defense that is arguably the worst in the entire NFL. Not only are they surrendering the most rushing yards in the league (580) through three weeks, but they are allowing runners to rip off a league-high 5.7 yards per carry.

With the Lions owning one of the worst defenses in the NFL, it could allow Carolina to hang around in this game, which would, in turn, keep Gibbs on the field throughout the contest and see him pile up some eye-popping yardage.

Gambling angle to note: Jahmyr Gibbs' over/under rushing yard total is set at 97.5 (-110 to the over). He is +509 to rush for at least 150 yards, +710 to reach 160 rushing yards, and, if you want to get crazy, is +2400 to rush for at least 200 yards in Week 4 (DraftKings Sportsbook).

Josh Allen continues historic TD streak

Josh Allen BUF • QB • #17 CMP% 65.1 YDs 786 TD 5 INT 2 YD/Att 9.14 View Profile

Even in a game where he turned the ball over three times, Josh Allen continues to be a one-man wrecking crew and bulldozes Buffalo to victory. Specifically, Allen has a cheat code with his legs and is tied for the league lead with six rushing touchdowns. Allen has rushed for two touchdowns in each of his first three games of the season. He's the first quarterback in NFL history to rush for multiple touchdowns in three straight games, and just the fourth player to do so in the first three games of the season (joining Jim Brown in 1958, Stephen Davis in 1999 and Priest Holmes in 2003).

There are no signs of Allen slowing down either, especially with the Bills set to host the New England Patriots in a key AFC East matchup. New England has struggled out of the gate, and while Drake Maye has rightfully received the bulk of the criticism, the entire operation hasn't looked great for Mike Vrabel's team.

That includes a defense that has struggled mightily with tackling. That was on display during a designed run for Trevor Lawrence last week when he broke through a pile of Patriots and would've scored a touchdown had he not taken a knee at the 1-yard line in an attempt to kill the clock. If Lawrence can muscle through this New England defense, Allen will be like a hot knife gliding through butter.

If Allen rushes for multiple touchdowns for a fourth straight game, he'd become the first player to do so since LaDainian Tomlinson during his record-setting MVP campaign in 2006.

Gambling angle to note: Josh Allen is -115 to score a touchdown in Week 4 vs. the Patriots and +600 to score two touchdowns (via DraftKings Sportsbook).

Titans bench Cam Ward vs. Ravens

We're on the doorstep of the breaking point when it comes to Cam Ward. The Titans quarterback is swimming dangerously close to being permanently labeled a bust, especially after a rough game-losing interception last week against the Giants. With the ball on the New York 7-yard line, Ward took a first-and-goal attempt with roughly 24 seconds remaining in regulation, rolled out to his left and threw an off-balance pass intended for Eric Ayomanor. Instead, the ball was well short and picked off by Jevon Holland.

Look at how frustrated offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was after the play.

It's those types of mistakes that get you benched, and Ward hasn't shown enough flashes to this point in the year to fend off that possibility as soon as Week 4.

Of the 26 quarterbacks who have thrown at least 75 passes so far this season, Ward is 21st in EPA per dropback, 18th in completion percentage, 20th in passer rating, 19th in off-target rate, and 25th in yards per attempt.

It's hard to imagine those figures improving on the road when they travel to Baltimore. While the Ravens defense hasn't looked great so far this season, first-year head coach Jesse Minter does have a solid history against Ward. When he faced the former No. 1 overall pick last season as the defensive coordinator of the Chargers, he held him to 12-of-21 passing for 145 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. They sacked him four times, and the offense managed just six points.

If Ward continues to make poor mistakes with the football and this game gets out of hand in what is routinely a hostile environment at M&T Bank Stadium, it wouldn't surprise me if we see Mitch Trubisky in this game with Robert Saleh sending his young quarterback to the bench.

Vikings shut out Dolphins

The Dolphins are unquestionably the worst team in the NFL right now. They are 0-3 on the year and really show no signs of getting into the win column anytime soon. They're averaging 12 points per game, which is tied for the league-low, and are the only team in the NFL that has yet to hold a lead at any point this season. Now, they'll be without star running De'Von Achane for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL, making an already dull offense even worse.

That brings up the question if they'll even get on the scoreboard in Week 4 when they go on the road to face the Minnesota Vikings. I think Brian Flores could make it his personal mission to hand his former team a goose egg on Sunday. Remember, Flores was unceremoniously fired by the Dolphins back in 2021, so there has to be some bad blood festering.

Since leaving Miami, Flores has reestablished himself as one of the top defensive minds in the NFL and is arguably the best coordinator on that side of the ball currently. The Vikings are one of the most aggressive defenses in the NFL, owning a league-high 71% blitz rate. That's helped them rank second in scoring, allowing just 13.7 points per game.

Malik Willis has the highest off-target rate (20.9) by a quarterback this season, and with the added pressure the Vikings are set to inflict on Sunday, the Dolphins signal-caller could continue to struggle with his accuracy. If that plays out, it's hard to imagine Miami's offense spending much or any time within spitting distance of the end zone or even field goal range.

Gambling angle to note: Miami's team total for Week 4 is 13.5 (-120 to the under). Minnesota is +1300 to win via shutout (via DraftKings Sportsbook).